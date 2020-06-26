All apartments in Louisville
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

372 Pheasant Run

372 Pheasant Run · No Longer Available
Location

372 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
372 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/19 3BD/3BA Pheasant Run Townhome in Louisville - Available August 1st - This property has 3 bedrooms/3 baths and a fully finished basement for your family needs. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood cabinetry. This is in an ideal, quiet location offering privacy and abundant natural light. This home boasts an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms and a kitchen with access to backyard area. The master bedroom has a porch for those lovely Colorado evenings. Recent renovations include new oven/stove, new refrigerator and a new furnace.

This convenient location is close to Old Town Louisville and shopping on South Boulder Rd. Easy access to Hwy 36 for a fast Boulder or Denver commute. Coal Creek Elementary School, Louisville Middle School and Monarch High School.

Contact Fox Management Services to schedule a showing at 720-583-4369.

(RLNE2581032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Pheasant Run have any available units?
372 Pheasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 372 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 372 Pheasant Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
372 Pheasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Pheasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 372 Pheasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 372 Pheasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 372 Pheasant Run offers parking.
Does 372 Pheasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 372 Pheasant Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Pheasant Run have a pool?
No, 372 Pheasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 372 Pheasant Run have accessible units?
No, 372 Pheasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Pheasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 Pheasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 372 Pheasant Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 372 Pheasant Run has units with air conditioning.
