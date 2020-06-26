Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

372 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/19 3BD/3BA Pheasant Run Townhome in Louisville - Available August 1st - This property has 3 bedrooms/3 baths and a fully finished basement for your family needs. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood cabinetry. This is in an ideal, quiet location offering privacy and abundant natural light. This home boasts an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms and a kitchen with access to backyard area. The master bedroom has a porch for those lovely Colorado evenings. Recent renovations include new oven/stove, new refrigerator and a new furnace.



This convenient location is close to Old Town Louisville and shopping on South Boulder Rd. Easy access to Hwy 36 for a fast Boulder or Denver commute. Coal Creek Elementary School, Louisville Middle School and Monarch High School.



Contact Fox Management Services to schedule a showing at 720-583-4369.



