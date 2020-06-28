All apartments in Louisville
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

340 Lilac Circle

340 Lilac Circle · No Longer Available
Location

340 Lilac Circle, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
garage
pet friendly
340 Lilac Circle Available 10/01/19 Sun lit 4 Bed/1.5 Bath near downtown Louisville - Available Oct 1 - Come check out this beautiful, 4 bedroom/1.5 bathroom family home in Louisville. Available for an October 1st move in! The main level features an open floor plan and leads to the fenced-in backyard. The upper level features 1 large bedroom with a walk-in closet and 2 smaller bedrooms. The lower level includes the largest of the 4 bedrooms. Enjoy time in the backyard with a fenced yard and mature landscaping. The home includes a 2 car attached garage.

Extremely sought after Louisville located less than 1 mile from Old Town. Just a bike ride away from Old Town Louisville. An incredible stretch of restaurants for any meal of the day. Huckleberry, Moxie, or Bittersweet for your morning coffee and pastry. Stop in at Lulus, Lucky Pie, Picas, or Casa Alegre for a tasty lunch or casual dinner. Countless walking and biking trails, dog parks, Coal Creek Trail, and Coal Creek Gold Course. Down the street from the Louisville Rec center. Nearby schools: Louisville Elementary, Middle School, and Monarch HS.

Dogs negotiable with an additional deposit, sorry no cats.

Call our office at 720-583-4369 to schedule your showing today!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5075906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Lilac Circle have any available units?
340 Lilac Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 340 Lilac Circle have?
Some of 340 Lilac Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Lilac Circle currently offering any rent specials?
340 Lilac Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Lilac Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Lilac Circle is pet friendly.
Does 340 Lilac Circle offer parking?
Yes, 340 Lilac Circle offers parking.
Does 340 Lilac Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Lilac Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Lilac Circle have a pool?
No, 340 Lilac Circle does not have a pool.
Does 340 Lilac Circle have accessible units?
No, 340 Lilac Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Lilac Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Lilac Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Lilac Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Lilac Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
