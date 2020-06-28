Amenities

340 Lilac Circle Available 10/01/19 Sun lit 4 Bed/1.5 Bath near downtown Louisville - Available Oct 1 - Come check out this beautiful, 4 bedroom/1.5 bathroom family home in Louisville. Available for an October 1st move in! The main level features an open floor plan and leads to the fenced-in backyard. The upper level features 1 large bedroom with a walk-in closet and 2 smaller bedrooms. The lower level includes the largest of the 4 bedrooms. Enjoy time in the backyard with a fenced yard and mature landscaping. The home includes a 2 car attached garage.



Extremely sought after Louisville located less than 1 mile from Old Town. Just a bike ride away from Old Town Louisville. An incredible stretch of restaurants for any meal of the day. Huckleberry, Moxie, or Bittersweet for your morning coffee and pastry. Stop in at Lulus, Lucky Pie, Picas, or Casa Alegre for a tasty lunch or casual dinner. Countless walking and biking trails, dog parks, Coal Creek Trail, and Coal Creek Gold Course. Down the street from the Louisville Rec center. Nearby schools: Louisville Elementary, Middle School, and Monarch HS.



Dogs negotiable with an additional deposit, sorry no cats.



Call our office at 720-583-4369 to schedule your showing today!!



