All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 2143 Charles Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
2143 Charles Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

2143 Charles Lane

2143 Charles Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2143 Charles Lane, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
alarm system
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2143 Charles Lane Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous Steel Ranch, Louisville Home - Beautiful Steel Ranch 5 bedroom, 3 bath home situated on a corner lot across from open space trail. Great schools! Features include open floor plan with exotic hardwood floors, modern finishes throughout, main floor rooms with chandeliers, kitchen with pantry, SS appliances, Quartz counters & island with seating, mudroom with built-in storage & desk area, main floor office, upper level laundry room, Newly finished basement with large wet bar-family room, full bathroom and large bedroom, professionally landscaped yard with patio & veggie garden, tandem three car garage & ADT Alarm system available for subscription.
No Pets, No Roommates
Lease Dates: 8/3/2020-7/28/2021

Tenant Pays All Utilities:
Water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $120/mo.;
Gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless; super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done online from the comfort of your own home Fast and Easy!!

All Square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE4073152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 Charles Lane have any available units?
2143 Charles Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 2143 Charles Lane have?
Some of 2143 Charles Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 Charles Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Charles Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 Charles Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2143 Charles Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 2143 Charles Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2143 Charles Lane offers parking.
Does 2143 Charles Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2143 Charles Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 Charles Lane have a pool?
No, 2143 Charles Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2143 Charles Lane have accessible units?
No, 2143 Charles Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 Charles Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2143 Charles Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2143 Charles Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2143 Charles Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College