2143 Charles Lane Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous Steel Ranch, Louisville Home - Beautiful Steel Ranch 5 bedroom, 3 bath home situated on a corner lot across from open space trail. Great schools! Features include open floor plan with exotic hardwood floors, modern finishes throughout, main floor rooms with chandeliers, kitchen with pantry, SS appliances, Quartz counters & island with seating, mudroom with built-in storage & desk area, main floor office, upper level laundry room, Newly finished basement with large wet bar-family room, full bathroom and large bedroom, professionally landscaped yard with patio & veggie garden, tandem three car garage & ADT Alarm system available for subscription.

No Pets, No Roommates

Lease Dates: 8/3/2020-7/28/2021



Tenant Pays All Utilities:

Water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $120/mo.;

Gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate



