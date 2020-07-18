All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106

1860 West Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1860 West Centennial Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
hot tub
Upgraded 1 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Hunter's Ridge And This Ready To Move In Home. Features New Paint, Carpet, Vinyl Floor And All New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Nice Sized Bedroom. Over Sized Bathroom With Storage. Laundry Space In Unit With Included Washer & Dryer. Private Patio With Locking Storage Unit. Ground Floor Unit With Reserved Parking Space & Lockable Storage Unit. Security Entrance With Pool & Spa. Sorry, No Pets Or Section 8 Vouchers Allowed.

Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee – this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 have any available units?
1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 have?
Some of 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 currently offering any rent specials?
1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 pet-friendly?
No, 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 offer parking?
Yes, 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 offers parking.
Does 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 have a pool?
Yes, 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 has a pool.
Does 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 have accessible units?
No, 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLouisville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College