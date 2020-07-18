1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool hot tub

Upgraded 1 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Hunter's Ridge And This Ready To Move In Home. Features New Paint, Carpet, Vinyl Floor And All New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Nice Sized Bedroom. Over Sized Bathroom With Storage. Laundry Space In Unit With Included Washer & Dryer. Private Patio With Locking Storage Unit. Ground Floor Unit With Reserved Parking Space & Lockable Storage Unit. Security Entrance With Pool & Spa. Sorry, No Pets Or Section 8 Vouchers Allowed.



Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee – this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899331)