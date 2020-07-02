Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

1606 Cottonwood Drive #6 Available 06/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Louisville-Available June 1st - 1606 Cottonwood Dr Unit #6 is a condo in Louisville. This 908 square foot condo has been completely REMODELED. Brand new kitchen appliances, cabinets, light fixtures, counter tops, and flooring. The bathroom has brand new tile, bathtub, vanity, and paint. Spacious bedrooms with brand new carpet and good size closets. Pets Negotiable.



Nearby schools include Bright Horizons at Louisville, Louisville Middle School and The Patchwork School. The closest grocery stores are Alfalfa's Market Louisville, In Season Local Market and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include Precision Pours, and Bittersweet. Nearby restaurants include Mudrock's Tap & Tavern, Ralphie's Sports Tavern and Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza. Near Louisville Community Park, Leon Wurl and Davidson Mesa.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen."



