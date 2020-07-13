/
pet friendly apartments
66 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO
1 Unit Available
6338 Stagecoach Ave.
6338 Stagecoach Avenue, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2789 sqft
6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Firestone
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,288
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
1 Unit Available
5116 Dvorak Cir
5116 Dvorak Circle, Frederick, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
824 sqft
This studio apartment is located in the basement of a single family home. All utilities included and street parking on North side. It has it's own private entry on the North side of the house including a small fenced area.
1 Unit Available
242 Dunmire Street
242 Dunmire Street, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Come see this beautiful recently renovated house in Frederick. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a master suite. This house has a large fenced in yard, plus plenty of off street parking. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Results within 5 miles of Firestone
74 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
6 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
19 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
144 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,358
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,547
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
3 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
1 Unit Available
1447 Kimbark Street
1447 Kimbark Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1000 sqft
Come check out this great two-level townhouse in Longmont just one block from 15th and Main Street! This property features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and a shared courtyard.
1 Unit Available
1517 Pinewood Court
1517 Pinewood Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1744 sqft
1517 Pinewood Court Available 07/14/20 Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Fox Creek Farm! - This is a very nice ranch style home with 1744 total square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in desirable Fox Creek Farm! Located on a cul-de-sac, this home has an open
1 Unit Available
19 Reed Pl
19 Reed Place, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
19 Reed Pl Available 08/21/20 - 3 bedroom 1 bath 900sf single family home, eat in kitchen, microwave, garbage disposal, w/d hook-up, ceiling fan, fenced yard, 1 cat, 1 dog under 40 lbs. (RLNE1955696)
1 Unit Available
706 Meeker Street
706 Meeker Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
SUPER CUTE 3 BED/1 BATH DUPLEX IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 4! - You don't want to miss this updated duplex! Stainless appliances, washer dryer hook-ups, newer carpet, newer paint. This unit has nicely updated.
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103
804 Summer Hawk Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available at Fairview Condos in Longmont - This is a quiet first floor condo. It has 1196 square feet on a single floor plan.
1 Unit Available
326 Collyer St.
326 Collyer Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2012 sqft
Stand out Old Town Home with outstanding character and remodeled modern touches. - A very special house, entirely remodeled sits literally one block from everything in Downtown Longmont.
1 Unit Available
508 Ridge Ave
508 Ridge Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in South Longmont's Quail Ridge. Upstairs laundry - washer and dryer included. Large Master retreat with walk in closet and built in shelving. Cozy front porch and private side yard with patio for your summer bbq.
1 Unit Available
958 11th Avenue
958 11th Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
768 sqft
Come tour this great home on a corner lot in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom and 768 square feet of livable space.
1 Unit Available
1461 Moonlight Drive
1461 Moonlight Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3164 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Longmont! This spacious 3,100sqft home features an upgraded, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Drive
804 Summer Hawk Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Located near Hwy 119 North of new Medical Facility and near by Walmart shopping center More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/longmont-co?lid=12972160 (RLNE5471538)
1 Unit Available
1269 Trail Ridge Road
1269 Trail Ridge Road, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2235 sqft
1269 Trail Ridge Road Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN DESIREABLE WOLF CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - This beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home has a huge kitchen and family area with a formal living and dining
1 Unit Available
65 Quail Road
65 Quail Rd, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1325 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SOUTH LONGMONT AVAILABLE APRIL 1! - This gorgeous home has an open floor plan with lots of windows. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with an island that is perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
623 Pratt Street
623 Pratt Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1498 sqft
CHARMING 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW!! - Old Town Bungalow in the heart of Longmont.
1 Unit Available
1232 Whitehall Drive
1232 Whitehall Dr, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Fully Furnished Pet Friendly Executive Home for Rent in Longmont with Flexible Leases! - Fully furnished executive home located on Ute Creek Golf Course!! Newer home!! Was former "model" house.
