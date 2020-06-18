All apartments in Longmont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3468 Larkspur

3468 Larkspur Drive · (720) 466-3437 ext. 2
Location

3468 Larkspur Drive, Longmont, CO 80503

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3468 Larkspur · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2326 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3468 Larkspur Available 07/01/20 Super Updated/Upgraded, Well-Maintained Home in the highly desirable Clover Creek neighborhood! - This gem has been lovingly cared for top to bottom! Brand new Marble Gas Fireplace, Open Peninsula/Bar Kitchen, Fully finished basement with stand out finishes. 3 beds up including the master suite, and one in the basement. 2 Baths up (Master and Full in hallway), a powder room on the main level and a full bath in the basement too - this house has all the bells and whistles and is laid out perfectly! Oversized 2 car Garage, and lots of other storage throughout the home. Sliding door off dining room to a peaceful patio, large private/fenced yard with mature trees on a fantastic lot. Vaulted ceilings for a bright open feel.

Community has a pool, park, and is a great neighborhood!

NO PETS

Currently Occupied - please email for an appointment - specific showing windows only.

Available July 1st, possibly a bit sooner.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3322384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3468 Larkspur have any available units?
3468 Larkspur has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 3468 Larkspur have?
Some of 3468 Larkspur's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3468 Larkspur currently offering any rent specials?
3468 Larkspur isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3468 Larkspur pet-friendly?
No, 3468 Larkspur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 3468 Larkspur offer parking?
Yes, 3468 Larkspur does offer parking.
Does 3468 Larkspur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3468 Larkspur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3468 Larkspur have a pool?
Yes, 3468 Larkspur has a pool.
Does 3468 Larkspur have accessible units?
No, 3468 Larkspur does not have accessible units.
Does 3468 Larkspur have units with dishwashers?
No, 3468 Larkspur does not have units with dishwashers.
