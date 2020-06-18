All apartments in Longmont
1318 Gay St.

1318 Gay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1318 Gay Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Pristine and Beautifully Remodeled Ranch in an awesome part of central Longmont! - Rare Ranch Rental - and this one has it all! Newly remodeled with a lovely and functional kitchen with SS appliances, and tons of space in an open floor plan. Hardwood throughout the common areas, and a special bow window that pours in light with seating area! Two remodeled bathrooms including a master suite and a huge, fully fenced yard with a concrete patio area perfect for entertaining or letting your dog run around. Newer windows, and available A/C window units to keep you cool this summer, this one is priced to move!

Dogs considered with additional pet rent and deposit. Plenty of Driveway parking, Garage in back is for use by the owner only.

Unit is vacant and can be shown at will using proper social distancing and other precautions. Call (730) 466-3437 today for more info or to set up a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5792604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Gay St. have any available units?
1318 Gay St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmont, CO.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 Gay St. have?
Some of 1318 Gay St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Gay St. currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Gay St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Gay St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 Gay St. is pet friendly.
Does 1318 Gay St. offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Gay St. does offer parking.
Does 1318 Gay St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Gay St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Gay St. have a pool?
No, 1318 Gay St. does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Gay St. have accessible units?
No, 1318 Gay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Gay St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Gay St. does not have units with dishwashers.
