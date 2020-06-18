1318 Gay St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking garage

Pristine and Beautifully Remodeled Ranch in an awesome part of central Longmont! - Rare Ranch Rental - and this one has it all! Newly remodeled with a lovely and functional kitchen with SS appliances, and tons of space in an open floor plan. Hardwood throughout the common areas, and a special bow window that pours in light with seating area! Two remodeled bathrooms including a master suite and a huge, fully fenced yard with a concrete patio area perfect for entertaining or letting your dog run around. Newer windows, and available A/C window units to keep you cool this summer, this one is priced to move!



Dogs considered with additional pet rent and deposit. Plenty of Driveway parking, Garage in back is for use by the owner only.



Unit is vacant and can be shown at will using proper social distancing and other precautions. Call (730) 466-3437 today for more info or to set up a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5792604)