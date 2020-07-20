Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking 24hr maintenance garage

805 West Peakview Circle Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath in Littleton - This is the one you have been looking for! Corner lot with perfect location right in the heart of Littleton. Close to Ketring Park, Lee Gulch, Hudson Gardens, Lightrail, easy access to C-470 / Broadway / Santa Fe. Property has large mature trees and a great fenced yard.



2 story, single family home with 3 nice size bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, finished partial basement that would be perfect for a "man cave", exercise / craft room, or game room for kids! All bedrooms are on upper level, master bedroom features a private 3/4 bathroom and private balcony!



Main level features a 1/2 bath, family room with fireplace, dining room with french doors to backyard, great kitchen with fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, plus all new countertops and flooring that photos do not show! Also included on main level is a laundry area off kitchen that has full sized washer / dryer.



Also, did I mention that this property has a 2 car garage, wood burning fireplace, AC, and it is in the Littleton School District! Photos really do not do this one justice! You must see it in person.



Offered at $2200 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Laura



(RLNE3655140)