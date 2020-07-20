All apartments in Littleton
Location

805 West Peakview Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
805 West Peakview Circle Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath in Littleton - This is the one you have been looking for! Corner lot with perfect location right in the heart of Littleton. Close to Ketring Park, Lee Gulch, Hudson Gardens, Lightrail, easy access to C-470 / Broadway / Santa Fe. Property has large mature trees and a great fenced yard.

2 story, single family home with 3 nice size bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, finished partial basement that would be perfect for a "man cave", exercise / craft room, or game room for kids! All bedrooms are on upper level, master bedroom features a private 3/4 bathroom and private balcony!

Main level features a 1/2 bath, family room with fireplace, dining room with french doors to backyard, great kitchen with fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, plus all new countertops and flooring that photos do not show! Also included on main level is a laundry area off kitchen that has full sized washer / dryer.

Also, did I mention that this property has a 2 car garage, wood burning fireplace, AC, and it is in the Littleton School District! Photos really do not do this one justice! You must see it in person.

Offered at $2200 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura

(RLNE3655140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 West Peakview Circle have any available units?
805 West Peakview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 West Peakview Circle have?
Some of 805 West Peakview Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 West Peakview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
805 West Peakview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 West Peakview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 West Peakview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 805 West Peakview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 805 West Peakview Circle offers parking.
Does 805 West Peakview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 West Peakview Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 West Peakview Circle have a pool?
No, 805 West Peakview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 805 West Peakview Circle have accessible units?
No, 805 West Peakview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 805 West Peakview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 West Peakview Circle has units with dishwashers.
