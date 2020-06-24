Amenities
7055 South Costilla Street Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bed House Near Old Town Littleton - Don't miss out on this beautifully cared for Home
4 Bed / 4 bath with fully finished basement.
Extras included office on main floor.
Basement has Recreation Room/GameRoom, Storage and Laundry plus an added non conforming bedroom and full updated bath
Upper level has 3 bedrooms/2 baths and a balcony to enjoy! Master bath has been updated
Home includes lawn care.
Dogs are acceptable with added monthly pet rent ($25/month)
Littleton public schools Near light rail, shopping and restaurants !
Call today for a showing!
(RLNE2549004)