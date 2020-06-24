All apartments in Littleton
Littleton, CO
7055 South Costilla Street
7055 South Costilla Street

7055 South Costilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

7055 South Costilla Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7055 South Costilla Street Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bed House Near Old Town Littleton - Don't miss out on this beautifully cared for Home
4 Bed / 4 bath with fully finished basement.
Extras included office on main floor.
Basement has Recreation Room/GameRoom, Storage and Laundry plus an added non conforming bedroom and full updated bath
Upper level has 3 bedrooms/2 baths and a balcony to enjoy! Master bath has been updated
Home includes lawn care.
Dogs are acceptable with added monthly pet rent ($25/month)
Littleton public schools Near light rail, shopping and restaurants !
Call today for a showing!

(RLNE2549004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 South Costilla Street have any available units?
7055 South Costilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7055 South Costilla Street have?
Some of 7055 South Costilla Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 South Costilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
7055 South Costilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 South Costilla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7055 South Costilla Street is pet friendly.
Does 7055 South Costilla Street offer parking?
No, 7055 South Costilla Street does not offer parking.
Does 7055 South Costilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7055 South Costilla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 South Costilla Street have a pool?
No, 7055 South Costilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 7055 South Costilla Street have accessible units?
No, 7055 South Costilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 South Costilla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7055 South Costilla Street does not have units with dishwashers.
