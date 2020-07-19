All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 6920 S. Bannock St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
6920 S. Bannock St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6920 S. Bannock St.

6920 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6920 South Bannock Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbd745d0ff ----
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartment located in Littleton, Colorado.

Across the street from the Highline Canal Trail, and close to many parks. This beautiful 2nd floor apartment has new stainless steel appliances, flooring, lighting, cabinets, counters, vanities, also includes a new washer and dryer and much much more! Vaulted ceilings in living room and bedrooms, and private yard. Flat Fee of $100 includes water, sewer, trash, and gas. This large apartment is nestled in a residential neighborhood in a fantastic location! Close to light rail, and major thoroughfares. Call Angela at 303-292-5608 x121! Apply on our website www.rio-realestate.com
Dont let this one slip away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 S. Bannock St. have any available units?
6920 S. Bannock St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6920 S. Bannock St. have?
Some of 6920 S. Bannock St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6920 S. Bannock St. currently offering any rent specials?
6920 S. Bannock St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 S. Bannock St. pet-friendly?
No, 6920 S. Bannock St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 6920 S. Bannock St. offer parking?
No, 6920 S. Bannock St. does not offer parking.
Does 6920 S. Bannock St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6920 S. Bannock St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 S. Bannock St. have a pool?
Yes, 6920 S. Bannock St. has a pool.
Does 6920 S. Bannock St. have accessible units?
No, 6920 S. Bannock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 S. Bannock St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6920 S. Bannock St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir
Littleton, CO 80123
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy
Littleton, CO 80120
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLittleton Pet Friendly Places
Littleton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Centennial
South Littleton

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs