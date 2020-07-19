6920 S. Bannock St.

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbd745d0ff ----

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartment located in Littleton, Colorado.



Across the street from the Highline Canal Trail, and close to many parks. This beautiful 2nd floor apartment has new stainless steel appliances, flooring, lighting, cabinets, counters, vanities, also includes a new washer and dryer and much much more! Vaulted ceilings in living room and bedrooms, and private yard. Flat Fee of $100 includes water, sewer, trash, and gas. This large apartment is nestled in a residential neighborhood in a fantastic location! Close to light rail, and major thoroughfares. Call Angela at 303-292-5608 x121! Apply on our website www.rio-realestate.com

Dont let this one slip away!