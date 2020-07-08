All apartments in Littleton
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

6286 South Sycamore Street

6286 South Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

6286 South Sycamore Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Sterne Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available for move in on or after 5/29/2020

Rent - $2,250
Deposit - $2,250
12-month lease
NO smokers
One dog only with an additional deposit of $500 (must be over one year and non-aggressive breed). NO cats.

Ranch style home with finished basement and one car detached garage. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on main floor. Finished basement with 4th bedroom and 3/4 bath. All kitchen appliances stay. Washer/Dryer hookups on basement. Hardwood floors, vinyl windows, evaporative cooler! Large yard with deck. Terrific location near downtown Littleton, and parks. Easy commute on Santa Fe, HWY 285 and C-470. Near the light rail stations on Santa Fe.

*Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

*Tenants are responsible for all yard care to include - watering (there is NO sprinkler system), mowing, weeding, leaf removal, general upkeep of all landscaped areas. Tenants are responsible for all snow removal.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6286 South Sycamore Street have any available units?
6286 South Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6286 South Sycamore Street have?
Some of 6286 South Sycamore Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6286 South Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
6286 South Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6286 South Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6286 South Sycamore Street is pet friendly.
Does 6286 South Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 6286 South Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 6286 South Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6286 South Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6286 South Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 6286 South Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 6286 South Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 6286 South Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6286 South Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6286 South Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.

