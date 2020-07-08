6286 South Sycamore Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Available for move in on or after 5/29/2020



Rent - $2,250

Deposit - $2,250

12-month lease

NO smokers

One dog only with an additional deposit of $500 (must be over one year and non-aggressive breed). NO cats.



Ranch style home with finished basement and one car detached garage. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on main floor. Finished basement with 4th bedroom and 3/4 bath. All kitchen appliances stay. Washer/Dryer hookups on basement. Hardwood floors, vinyl windows, evaporative cooler! Large yard with deck. Terrific location near downtown Littleton, and parks. Easy commute on Santa Fe, HWY 285 and C-470. Near the light rail stations on Santa Fe.



*Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



*Tenants are responsible for all yard care to include - watering (there is NO sprinkler system), mowing, weeding, leaf removal, general upkeep of all landscaped areas. Tenants are responsible for all snow removal.

Contact us to schedule a showing.