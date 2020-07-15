5873 S Prince St #213

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court courtyard parking bbq/grill

This is a just updated, light and open, 2/bedroom 1/bathroom condo right in down town Littleton!



This is a charming complex that has a cute courtyard with flowers and a community grill. The unit is a corner unit on the second floor. Upon entry there is an open concept living/dining that has nice oak hardwood floors. The kitchen has just been updated with new appliances (fridge, microwave, stove/oven, disposal), dishwasher, designer painted cabinets and granite counter tops.



Just off the hallway from the kitchen and living room is the laundry area, which has a nice large washer and dryer with a bunch of storage.



Next you will find a full bathroom followed by two bedrooms. The back bedroom has a private balcony and both have nice closets and ceiling fans.



This quiet corner unit has newer carpet, newer paint, and an updated kitchen. It also features a maintenance free courtyard and is just a few minutes walk to multiple bus stops and the light rail.



Designer Painted

New Carpets

Updated Kitchen

Hardwood Floors

Ceiling Fans

Window AC Units

Light Rail Access

Great Walking score

One reserved Parking Space



Just a very short walk to the Art and Design Center, Arapahoe Community College and numerous shops, stores and restaurants!



$1,475/month, $1,600 for security deposit. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises. Small dogs okay subject to approval and pet deposit.



Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com or call 720.593.9281 to inquire further or schedule a showing.



$50 Fee per applicant. Owner pays for HOA utilities and tenant pays all other utilities. Tenant pays month $15 maintenance hotline fee. Dog friendly: $150 Pet approval fee, $25 Pet registration fee, $25/Month per dog for pent rent, $250 pet deposit required.