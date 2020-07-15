All apartments in Littleton
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

5873 S Prince St #213

5873 South Prince Street · (720) 594-7066
Location

5873 South Prince Street, Littleton, CO 80120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
This is a just updated, light and open, 2/bedroom 1/bathroom condo right in down town Littleton!

This is a charming complex that has a cute courtyard with flowers and a community grill. The unit is a corner unit on the second floor. Upon entry there is an open concept living/dining that has nice oak hardwood floors. The kitchen has just been updated with new appliances (fridge, microwave, stove/oven, disposal), dishwasher, designer painted cabinets and granite counter tops.

Just off the hallway from the kitchen and living room is the laundry area, which has a nice large washer and dryer with a bunch of storage.

Next you will find a full bathroom followed by two bedrooms. The back bedroom has a private balcony and both have nice closets and ceiling fans.

This quiet corner unit has newer carpet, newer paint, and an updated kitchen. It also features a maintenance free courtyard and is just a few minutes walk to multiple bus stops and the light rail.

Designer Painted
New Carpets
Updated Kitchen
Hardwood Floors
Ceiling Fans
Window AC Units
Light Rail Access
Great Walking score
One reserved Parking Space

Just a very short walk to the Art and Design Center, Arapahoe Community College and numerous shops, stores and restaurants!

$1,475/month, $1,600 for security deposit. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises. Small dogs okay subject to approval and pet deposit.

Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com or call 720.593.9281 to inquire further or schedule a showing.

$50 Fee per applicant. Owner pays for HOA utilities and tenant pays all other utilities. Tenant pays month $15 maintenance hotline fee. Dog friendly: $150 Pet approval fee, $25 Pet registration fee, $25/Month per dog for pent rent, $250 pet deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5873 S Prince St #213 have any available units?
5873 S Prince St #213 has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5873 S Prince St #213 have?
Some of 5873 S Prince St #213's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5873 S Prince St #213 currently offering any rent specials?
5873 S Prince St #213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5873 S Prince St #213 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5873 S Prince St #213 is pet friendly.
Does 5873 S Prince St #213 offer parking?
Yes, 5873 S Prince St #213 offers parking.
Does 5873 S Prince St #213 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5873 S Prince St #213 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5873 S Prince St #213 have a pool?
No, 5873 S Prince St #213 does not have a pool.
Does 5873 S Prince St #213 have accessible units?
No, 5873 S Prince St #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 5873 S Prince St #213 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5873 S Prince St #213 has units with dishwashers.
