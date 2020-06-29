5811 South Greenwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Remodeled House 1mi from Downtown Littleton! - Property Id: 229624



3 Bed / 2 Bath

$2300/month with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!



Charming ranch brick home for rent walking distance from Old Town Littleton. Updated kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets and 2018 stainless steel gas stove, fridge and dishwasher. Gorgeous new bathrooms. Covered sun room/family room, which enters onto a new deck. Radon mitigation system is installed in basement. House is unfurnished.



House is a duplex with separate entrance for basement. My name is Matt, I own the property and live in the bottom unit with my dog. I travel for work so am gone during the week sometimes but am quiet when I'm around. I am very easy going and relaxed as a landlord. No management company and no BS to deal with. Any problems I will fix immediately.



Pets are allowed with $400 pet deposit. Backyard is fenced.

One garage spot available.



First months rent and one month security deposit due at move in.

Background and credit check required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229624

