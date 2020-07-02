All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
3040 W. Prentice Ave #A
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

3040 W. Prentice Ave #A

3040 West Prentice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3040 West Prentice Avenue, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Just Remodeled and Gorgeous! - Receive $200 Off Your First Months Rent! Must sign the lease by Dec. 17th.

Completely remodeled throughout located in the Desirable Steeplechase community. End unit, all one level living with no stairs! 2 bed/2 bath plus an office. Both beds have an attached updated bathroom great for roommates! Master suite includes private courtyard. Vaulted ceilings. big windows and sunlit rooms. Updated electrical, plumbing, fixtures, faucets, window coverings. New paint, carpet, flooring, popcorn removed from all ceilings, new tile entry and tile around wood burning fireplace. New kitchen including on trend white quartz counter tops with subtle grey underscore, white cabinets, stainless steel appliance suite. Full size washer and dryer in unit. New central AC, tons of closet space plus additional large storage room. One car attached garage with direct access into unit. Close to historic Downtown Littleton, Light Rail, Aspen Grove Mall area, Arapahoe Community College, walking trails, Platte River. Community pool. Tenant pays only gas/electric.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5260698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A have any available units?
3040 W. Prentice Ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A have?
Some of 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
3040 W. Prentice Ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A pet-friendly?
No, 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A offer parking?
Yes, 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A offers parking.
Does 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A have a pool?
Yes, 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A has a pool.
Does 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 W. Prentice Ave #A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct
Littleton, CO 80123
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St
Littleton, CO 80128
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy
Littleton, CO 80120
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St
Littleton, CO 80120
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs