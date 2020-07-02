3040 W. Prentice Ave #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage guest parking

Just Remodeled and Gorgeous! - Receive $200 Off Your First Months Rent! Must sign the lease by Dec. 17th.



Completely remodeled throughout located in the Desirable Steeplechase community. End unit, all one level living with no stairs! 2 bed/2 bath plus an office. Both beds have an attached updated bathroom great for roommates! Master suite includes private courtyard. Vaulted ceilings. big windows and sunlit rooms. Updated electrical, plumbing, fixtures, faucets, window coverings. New paint, carpet, flooring, popcorn removed from all ceilings, new tile entry and tile around wood burning fireplace. New kitchen including on trend white quartz counter tops with subtle grey underscore, white cabinets, stainless steel appliance suite. Full size washer and dryer in unit. New central AC, tons of closet space plus additional large storage room. One car attached garage with direct access into unit. Close to historic Downtown Littleton, Light Rail, Aspen Grove Mall area, Arapahoe Community College, walking trails, Platte River. Community pool. Tenant pays only gas/electric.



No Pets Allowed



