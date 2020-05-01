All apartments in Littleton
2888 W Long Circle Unit E
2888 W Long Circle Unit E

2888 West Long Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2888 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
tennis court
Spectacular 2BD, 2.5BA Townhouse with Garage Parking, and Finished Basement - Beautiful two bedroom townhouse located in the Wolhurst area of Littleton. Featuring high vaulted ceilings in the family room, gorgeous open concept kitchen and dining room. Large master bedroom with great sized walk in closets and an abundance of lighting. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*Monthly $50 water, sewer and trash fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4795923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2888 W Long Circle Unit E have any available units?
2888 W Long Circle Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2888 W Long Circle Unit E have?
Some of 2888 W Long Circle Unit E's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2888 W Long Circle Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
2888 W Long Circle Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2888 W Long Circle Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2888 W Long Circle Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 2888 W Long Circle Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 2888 W Long Circle Unit E offers parking.
Does 2888 W Long Circle Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2888 W Long Circle Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2888 W Long Circle Unit E have a pool?
No, 2888 W Long Circle Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 2888 W Long Circle Unit E have accessible units?
No, 2888 W Long Circle Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 2888 W Long Circle Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2888 W Long Circle Unit E has units with dishwashers.
