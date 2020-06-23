2883 W Long Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 2 story 2 bedroom townhome, close to Mineral PNR / Light Rail Station & Aspen Grove Shopping. Vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace in living room, skylight, double pane windows, front patio. Newly painted interior [Feb 2019]. New carpet throughout [Feb 2019]. 2 car attached garage w/electric openers. Washer & dryer hookups in basement laundry room. South Park II Community has Clubhouse with outdoor pool, tennis court and playground. NO SMOKING. Small dog ok w/$300 Pet Deposit. NO CATS. You will need to go to the following link to register your SERVICE/ASSIST animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. Water/Sewer/Trash included. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.