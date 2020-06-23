All apartments in Littleton
2883 W Long Circle
Last updated August 13 2019 at 5:45 PM

2883 W Long Circle

2883 West Long Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2883 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 2 story 2 bedroom townhome, close to Mineral PNR / Light Rail Station & Aspen Grove Shopping. Vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace in living room, skylight, double pane windows, front patio. Newly painted interior [Feb 2019]. New carpet throughout [Feb 2019]. 2 car attached garage w/electric openers. Washer & dryer hookups in basement laundry room. South Park II Community has Clubhouse with outdoor pool, tennis court and playground. NO SMOKING. Small dog ok w/$300 Pet Deposit. NO CATS. You will need to go to the following link to register your SERVICE/ASSIST animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. Water/Sewer/Trash included. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

