Littleton, CO
2880 W Rowland Pl
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:17 PM

2880 W Rowland Pl

2880 West Rowland Place · No Longer Available
Location

2880 West Rowland Place, Littleton, CO 80120

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom next to Aspen Grove in Littleton - Check out this fabulous, well-maintained 3 bed, 1.5 bath townhome with brand new carpet, new paint, and a new air conditioner! Located in the Wolhurst subdivision just steps away from the shops & restaurants of Aspen Grove and the light rail transportation system. A unique and inviting open design on the upper level featuring soaring 20' ceilings in the grand family room with 2 sided wood burning fireplace and light-filled skylights. Large formal dining room adjacent to a spacious kitchen that includes a peninsula breakfast bar, pantry, lots of cabinet space, all appliances, and tile floors. Retire to the wood deck just off the dining space offering mountain views and a half bathroom completes the upper level.

The sleeping quarters reside in the lower level highlighted by an incredible 5-piece bath, huge soak tub, and walk-in shower. The master suite is impressive in size and features a nice walk-in closet. Two additional guest bedrooms and laundry room round out the lower level.

Attached 2-car garage, extra storage closet under the stairs, walking distance to Aspen Grove shops & restaurants, and easy access to light rail and 470. Great location.

No pets

Non-smoking residence

Water, sewer, & trash service included in rent price

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information
or
CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4987886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2880 W Rowland Pl have any available units?
2880 W Rowland Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2880 W Rowland Pl have?
Some of 2880 W Rowland Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 W Rowland Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2880 W Rowland Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 W Rowland Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2880 W Rowland Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 2880 W Rowland Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2880 W Rowland Pl offers parking.
Does 2880 W Rowland Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2880 W Rowland Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 W Rowland Pl have a pool?
No, 2880 W Rowland Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2880 W Rowland Pl have accessible units?
No, 2880 W Rowland Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 W Rowland Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2880 W Rowland Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
