2880 W Rowland Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom next to Aspen Grove in Littleton - Check out this fabulous, well-maintained 3 bed, 1.5 bath townhome with brand new carpet, new paint, and a new air conditioner! Located in the Wolhurst subdivision just steps away from the shops & restaurants of Aspen Grove and the light rail transportation system. A unique and inviting open design on the upper level featuring soaring 20' ceilings in the grand family room with 2 sided wood burning fireplace and light-filled skylights. Large formal dining room adjacent to a spacious kitchen that includes a peninsula breakfast bar, pantry, lots of cabinet space, all appliances, and tile floors. Retire to the wood deck just off the dining space offering mountain views and a half bathroom completes the upper level.



The sleeping quarters reside in the lower level highlighted by an incredible 5-piece bath, huge soak tub, and walk-in shower. The master suite is impressive in size and features a nice walk-in closet. Two additional guest bedrooms and laundry room round out the lower level.



Attached 2-car garage, extra storage closet under the stairs, walking distance to Aspen Grove shops & restaurants, and easy access to light rail and 470. Great location.



No pets



Non-smoking residence



Water, sewer, & trash service included in rent price



For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:



VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information

or

CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583



