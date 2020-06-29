Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

1692 W Canal Cir #1034 - Schedule a showing to see this simple and elegant condo in Littleton! Located off of Southpark Lane and W Canal Cir, this must see property is in a prime spot for shopping and is located very close to Primrose School of Littleton. With 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a beautiful kitchen with all appliances, a gas fireplace in the living room, a balcony with a beautiful view, and a washer and dryer included. You cannot go wrong with this property!



Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.

Non-smoking unit.

Sorry, no pets!

Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent unless otherwise stated.



REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.



Call 303-327-6583 to schedule a showing!

Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information!



(RLNE5295236)