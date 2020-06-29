All apartments in Littleton
1692 W Canal Cir #1034
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

1692 W Canal Cir #1034

1692 West Canal Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1692 West Canal Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
1692 W Canal Cir #1034 - Schedule a showing to see this simple and elegant condo in Littleton! Located off of Southpark Lane and W Canal Cir, this must see property is in a prime spot for shopping and is located very close to Primrose School of Littleton. With 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a beautiful kitchen with all appliances, a gas fireplace in the living room, a balcony with a beautiful view, and a washer and dryer included. You cannot go wrong with this property!

Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.
Non-smoking unit.
Sorry, no pets!
Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent unless otherwise stated.

REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.

Call 303-327-6583 to schedule a showing!
Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information!

(RLNE5295236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 have any available units?
1692 W Canal Cir #1034 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 have?
Some of 1692 W Canal Cir #1034's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 currently offering any rent specials?
1692 W Canal Cir #1034 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 pet-friendly?
No, 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 offer parking?
Yes, 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 offers parking.
Does 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 have a pool?
Yes, 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 has a pool.
Does 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 have accessible units?
No, 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 does not have accessible units.
Does 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1692 W Canal Cir #1034 has units with dishwashers.
