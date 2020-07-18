All apartments in Larimer County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

3221 Glade Road

3221 County Road 25 · (708) 533-5284
Location

3221 County Road 25, Larimer County, CO 80538

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 12

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Set only 10 minutes outside of downtown Loveland, this house is nestled in a peaceful country setting. Views of Devil's Backbone, a huge unfenced yard, and a large deck for relaxing and enjoying the open space behind the house. Three bedrooms, laundry room, storage shed, and plenty of space for parking (no garage), plus a detached storage shed. Pets are allowed, but there is an additional monthly pet fee that will be required ($25/month for 1 cat, $50/month for 1 dog). Landlord pays for water, tenant pays for all other utilities (electric, gas, cable, internet) as well as trash. Tenant is responsible for keeping grass mowed and weeds near the road trimmed. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Glade Road have any available units?
3221 Glade Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3221 Glade Road have?
Some of 3221 Glade Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Glade Road currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Glade Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Glade Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 Glade Road is pet friendly.
Does 3221 Glade Road offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Glade Road offers parking.
Does 3221 Glade Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 Glade Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Glade Road have a pool?
No, 3221 Glade Road does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Glade Road have accessible units?
No, 3221 Glade Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Glade Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 Glade Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3221 Glade Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3221 Glade Road does not have units with air conditioning.
