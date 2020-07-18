3221 Glade Road

Amenities

Set only 10 minutes outside of downtown Loveland, this house is nestled in a peaceful country setting. Views of Devil's Backbone, a huge unfenced yard, and a large deck for relaxing and enjoying the open space behind the house. Three bedrooms, laundry room, storage shed, and plenty of space for parking (no garage), plus a detached storage shed. Pets are allowed, but there is an additional monthly pet fee that will be required ($25/month for 1 cat, $50/month for 1 dog). Landlord pays for water, tenant pays for all other utilities (electric, gas, cable, internet) as well as trash. Tenant is responsible for keeping grass mowed and weeds near the road trimmed. No smoking.