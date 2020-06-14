233 Apartments for rent in Dakota Ridge, CO with garage

Apartment List
Dakota Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
1 Unit Available
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/7/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/7/2020.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Belleview
1 Unit Available
10605 W Dumbarton Circle Unit B
10605 West Dumbarton Circle, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
2489 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 4BA Littleton Townhome with Finished Basement, Bonus Room, and 2Car Garage - This home features a spacious layout with high ceilings, plantation shutters allowing for tons of natural light, a 5-piece master bathroom, large closets, and

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Friendly Hills
1 Unit Available
11803 W Tufts Pl
11803 West Tufts Place, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1470 sqft
Gorgeous Home on Corner Lot in Morrison!! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance to Harriman Lake! This great 2 story home features large living room and kitchen, master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and private bathroom, 2

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Foothill Green
1 Unit Available
11461 W Berry Ave
11461 West Berry Avenue, Dakota Ridge, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
2608 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom,4 bath home in Littleton neighborhood available August 14th for a 12-month lease term. Upon entering the front door is the formal dining room and living room with hardwood floors.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Friendly Hills
1 Unit Available
4723 South Vivian Court
4723 South Vivian Court, Dakota Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
1876 sqft
Practically brand new! This lovely home has been completely remodeled with all the modern touches and nothing has been spared. New LVP flooring, all new cabinets, appliances and windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
4997 S Coors Lane
4997 South Coors Lane, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2521 sqft
Available early July. Incredible opportunity for this home built in 2014 in Bear Creek Meadows. Must See the large living areas on the main level, including gourmet kitchen with double ovens.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Friendly Hills
1 Unit Available
11664 W. Saratoga Ave.
11664 West Saratoga Avenue, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1839 sqft
11664 W. Saratoga Ave. Available 05/01/20 Friendly Hills 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home - Wonderful home in the Friendly Hills neighborhood. Upper level features a bright open floor plan with 2 large bedrooms, dining area, living room and kitchen.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
$
Bear Creek
30 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Columbine Knolls South
21 Units Available
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Stony Creek
5 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
3354 S. Flower Street # 91
3354 South Flower Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
878 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in Lakewood - Welcome to your new home in Jefferson Green Park. This incredible unit has been nicely renovated. The two bedroom townhome is quiet and spacious with faux wood floors, new paint and brand new carpet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #1089
3355 South Flower Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
891 sqft
Updated Two Bedroom in Bear Creek!! Available Immediately! - Beautiful two bedroom one bath with brand new flooring. Washer and dryer included. Huge 2 car garage and addition parking space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadows
1 Unit Available
7168 S. Owens St
7168 South Owens Street, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2133 sqft
7168 S. Owens St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Littleton Home in the Desirable Meadows Community - Beautiful home with 2133 sf of living space: 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Plains Sunset Ridge Thomes
1 Unit Available
11827 Elk Head Range Rd
11827 West Elk Head Range Road, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2181 sqft
Step into this stunning, fully furnished (down to the spoons!), executive rental in Ken Caryl! Move-Right In! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 2-car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
10422 W Dartmouth Ave
10422 West Dartmouth Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Large Townhome W/ Garage - Property Id: 205657 reat open floor plan town home in Pheasant Creek. Recently updated with new flooring throughout and paint. Fireplace for those cold CO nights. Community pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:08am
$
South Alameda
26 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,331
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bear Valley
19 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,172
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
37 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,288
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Union Square
42 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,284
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
City Guide for Dakota Ridge, CO

Dakota Ridge: The town at the foot of the Rockies.

Looking for a place to call home with convenient access to both the mountain resort areas and Southwest Denver? Dakota Ridge boasts suburban streets lined with both single family homes and nice looking apartment complexes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dakota Ridge, CO

Dakota Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

