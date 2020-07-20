All apartments in Jefferson County
31557 Conifer Mountain Drive

31557 Conifer Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31557 Conifer Mountain Drive, Jefferson County, CO 80433
Conifer Mountain and Meadows

Amenities

Built in 1974

This spectacular one-of-a-kind home is located on a 10 acre promontory at the pinnacle of Conifer Mountain. Built in 1974, the home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a lower level family room. All new appliances and pellet stove.The views from the expansive deck will absolutely take your breath away. The access is a winding, beautifully paved and maintained road up Conifer Mountain just 4 miles from the Conifer Safeway shopping center. Includes washer/dryer, oversized double garage, wood-burning stove and pellet stove. 2400 square feet.

Visit our website to complete a short application prior to requesting a showing. No up front application fee applies. www.GatehousePropertiesColorado.com

Gatehouse Properties 303-674-4300.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive have any available units?
31557 Conifer Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, CO.
What amenities does 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive have?
Some of 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31557 Conifer Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31557 Conifer Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
