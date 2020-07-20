31557 Conifer Mountain Drive

Amenities
This spectacular one-of-a-kind home is located on a 10 acre promontory at the pinnacle of Conifer Mountain. Built in 1974, the home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a lower level family room. All new appliances and pellet stove.The views from the expansive deck will absolutely take your breath away. The access is a winding, beautifully paved and maintained road up Conifer Mountain just 4 miles from the Conifer Safeway shopping center. Includes washer/dryer, oversized double garage, wood-burning stove and pellet stove. 2400 square feet.
