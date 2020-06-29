26829 Columbine Lane

Amenities

Incredible Views, Luxury Log Home finishes, an abundance of interior and exterior entertainment areas and over 7 acres at the top of a cul-de-sac for plenty of privacy. Rental homes like this are rare and hard to come by. Nearly 3,000 sq ft of finished living space with 3 bedrooms, an additional office space with a murphy bed, huge living room with a grand fireplace and open floor plan to the expansive kitchen. The large wrap around decks with great views down the valley and surrounding mountains. Features also include a large master suite, upstairs play area or office nook, plenty of storage, detached 2 car garage, Hot Tub, etc. etc. Check out the ratings on the schools, Easy commute to Denver, mountain living in a lovely amenity filled community. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.