All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 26829 Columbine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, CO
/
26829 Columbine Lane
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:25 PM

26829 Columbine Lane

26829 Columbine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

26829 Columbine Lane, Jefferson County, CO 80439
Evergreen Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Incredible Views, Luxury Log Home finishes, an abundance of interior and exterior entertainment areas and over 7 acres at the top of a cul-de-sac for plenty of privacy. Rental homes like this are rare and hard to come by. Nearly 3,000 sq ft of finished living space with 3 bedrooms, an additional office space with a murphy bed, huge living room with a grand fireplace and open floor plan to the expansive kitchen. The large wrap around decks with great views down the valley and surrounding mountains. Features also include a large master suite, upstairs play area or office nook, plenty of storage, detached 2 car garage, Hot Tub, etc. etc. Check out the ratings on the schools, Easy commute to Denver, mountain living in a lovely amenity filled community. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26829 Columbine Lane have any available units?
26829 Columbine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, CO.
What amenities does 26829 Columbine Lane have?
Some of 26829 Columbine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26829 Columbine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26829 Columbine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26829 Columbine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 26829 Columbine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 26829 Columbine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26829 Columbine Lane offers parking.
Does 26829 Columbine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26829 Columbine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26829 Columbine Lane have a pool?
No, 26829 Columbine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 26829 Columbine Lane have accessible units?
No, 26829 Columbine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26829 Columbine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 26829 Columbine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26829 Columbine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26829 Columbine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COColumbine, COEdgewater, COBerkley, COShaw Heights, COEvergreen, CODakota Ridge, CO
Golden, COApplewood, COSuperior, COKen Caryl, COWheat Ridge, COSheridan, COFederal Heights, COLouisville, COLafayette, COWelby, COGreenwood Village, COCommerce City, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College