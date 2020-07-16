All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

110 S Holman Way

110 South Holman Way · (303) 579-2667
Location

110 South Holman Way, Jefferson County, CO 80401
Sixth Avenue West Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 S Holman Way · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
110 S Holman Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2 Master Bedroom Suite Townhouse in Golden! - Gorgeous 2 Master Bedroom Suite Townhouse in 6th Avenue West Estates. Both suites have walk-in closets and full baths. Open concept main floor features an over-sized living room and dining room, a half bath and a bonus room off kitchen that can be used as office space or an additional dining space. Main floor has new LVT flooring. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, microwave, granite counter tops and large breakfast bar. It features a large patio off the living room, a large private deck off the kitchen, plus a deck off one of the master suites with city/Front Range mountain views. Two car over-sized attached garage, large laundry room with washer/dryer. Tons of extra storage in partial unfinished basement. Minutes to Light Rail Station at Red Rocks Community College, St Anthony's Hospital, shopping, entertainment and restaurants at Colorado Mills and Denver West. Easy access to 6th Ave and I-70!! NO PETS PLEASE!!! Please contact Marlo w/ Beacon Property Management 303-579-2667 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3508398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 S Holman Way have any available units?
110 S Holman Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 S Holman Way have?
Some of 110 S Holman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 S Holman Way currently offering any rent specials?
110 S Holman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 S Holman Way pet-friendly?
No, 110 S Holman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 110 S Holman Way offer parking?
Yes, 110 S Holman Way offers parking.
Does 110 S Holman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 S Holman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 S Holman Way have a pool?
No, 110 S Holman Way does not have a pool.
Does 110 S Holman Way have accessible units?
No, 110 S Holman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 110 S Holman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 S Holman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 S Holman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 S Holman Way does not have units with air conditioning.
