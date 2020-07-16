Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

110 S Holman Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2 Master Bedroom Suite Townhouse in Golden! - Gorgeous 2 Master Bedroom Suite Townhouse in 6th Avenue West Estates. Both suites have walk-in closets and full baths. Open concept main floor features an over-sized living room and dining room, a half bath and a bonus room off kitchen that can be used as office space or an additional dining space. Main floor has new LVT flooring. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, microwave, granite counter tops and large breakfast bar. It features a large patio off the living room, a large private deck off the kitchen, plus a deck off one of the master suites with city/Front Range mountain views. Two car over-sized attached garage, large laundry room with washer/dryer. Tons of extra storage in partial unfinished basement. Minutes to Light Rail Station at Red Rocks Community College, St Anthony's Hospital, shopping, entertainment and restaurants at Colorado Mills and Denver West. Easy access to 6th Ave and I-70!! NO PETS PLEASE!!! Please contact Marlo w/ Beacon Property Management 303-579-2667 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3508398)