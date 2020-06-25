All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:05 AM

9736 Whitecliff Pl

9736 Whitecliff Pl
Location

9736 Whitecliff Pl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful updated Highlands Ranch home. Kitchen boasts large island, granite countertops, custom cabinets and updated appliances. Private outdoor living area includes a custom deck with pergola, hot tub, and yard. Master bath has dual vanity and all bathrooms have been remodeled with granite countertops and tile floors. The basement is finished with brand new carpet and could be used as a bedroom or an office. Laundry is complete with new full sized HE washer and dryer, and lots of storage room. Brand new AC and furnace for comfort all year long. Two car garage has ample storage shelving and workbench. The home is within walking distance to Westridge Recreation Center, Trailblazer Elementary School, and Thunder Ridge High School. Access to all Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers is free for tenants. Trash and recycling included, pets welcome with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9736 Whitecliff Pl have any available units?
9736 Whitecliff Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9736 Whitecliff Pl have?
Some of 9736 Whitecliff Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9736 Whitecliff Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9736 Whitecliff Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9736 Whitecliff Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9736 Whitecliff Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9736 Whitecliff Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9736 Whitecliff Pl offers parking.
Does 9736 Whitecliff Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9736 Whitecliff Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9736 Whitecliff Pl have a pool?
No, 9736 Whitecliff Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9736 Whitecliff Pl have accessible units?
No, 9736 Whitecliff Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9736 Whitecliff Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9736 Whitecliff Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9736 Whitecliff Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9736 Whitecliff Pl has units with air conditioning.
