9736 Whitecliff Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful updated Highlands Ranch home. Kitchen boasts large island, granite countertops, custom cabinets and updated appliances. Private outdoor living area includes a custom deck with pergola, hot tub, and yard. Master bath has dual vanity and all bathrooms have been remodeled with granite countertops and tile floors. The basement is finished with brand new carpet and could be used as a bedroom or an office. Laundry is complete with new full sized HE washer and dryer, and lots of storage room. Brand new AC and furnace for comfort all year long. Two car garage has ample storage shelving and workbench. The home is within walking distance to Westridge Recreation Center, Trailblazer Elementary School, and Thunder Ridge High School. Access to all Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers is free for tenants. Trash and recycling included, pets welcome with additional deposit.