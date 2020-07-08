9687 Newcastle Dr

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $800+ off December rent if you move in by 12/20 on a 13-mo lease or $500 off for a lease starting in January on a 13-mo lease. Great layout. Big kitchen. Big master bedroom. Featuring 4 beds, 4 baths, quartz counter tops, spacious open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, abundance of natural light, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new plank flooring throughout upper floors, large flat lot w/mature trees for outdoor enjoyment. Completely finished basement. Huge backyard. Located in Highlands Ranch community with 4 state of the art Rec Centers with free access for your enjoyment. Solar panels installed which makes electricity bills close to $0 during summers and very low during winters. There is in unit laundry. New appliances. Tenant pays all utilities.