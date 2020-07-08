All apartments in Highlands Ranch
9687 Newcastle Dr
9687 Newcastle Dr

9687 Newcastle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9687 Newcastle Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $800+ off December rent if you move in by 12/20 on a 13-mo lease or $500 off for a lease starting in January on a 13-mo lease. Great layout. Big kitchen. Big master bedroom. Featuring 4 beds, 4 baths, quartz counter tops, spacious open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, abundance of natural light, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new plank flooring throughout upper floors, large flat lot w/mature trees for outdoor enjoyment. Completely finished basement. Huge backyard. Located in Highlands Ranch community with 4 state of the art Rec Centers with free access for your enjoyment. Solar panels installed which makes electricity bills close to $0 during summers and very low during winters. There is in unit laundry. New appliances. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9687 Newcastle Dr have any available units?
9687 Newcastle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9687 Newcastle Dr have?
Some of 9687 Newcastle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9687 Newcastle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9687 Newcastle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9687 Newcastle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9687 Newcastle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9687 Newcastle Dr offer parking?
No, 9687 Newcastle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9687 Newcastle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9687 Newcastle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9687 Newcastle Dr have a pool?
No, 9687 Newcastle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9687 Newcastle Dr have accessible units?
No, 9687 Newcastle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9687 Newcastle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9687 Newcastle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9687 Newcastle Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9687 Newcastle Dr has units with air conditioning.

