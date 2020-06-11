All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9462 Carlyle Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9462 Carlyle Park Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9462 Carlyle Park Place

9462 Carlyle Park Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9462 Carlyle Park Pl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
racquetball court
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story with a 1 car attached garage. Over 1600 square feet. Cut berber carpet, decorator paint. Large master suite. Neat area on second floor for a computer desk. Small fenced side patio for entertaining and total privacy. Area seasonal pool directly across the street And access to Highlands Ranch Rec Facility with everything you can imagine. Play basketball, racquetball, weightlifting, swimming, activities for children, classes. Too many things to mention. Check it out. You won&#39;t be disappointed.To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9462 Carlyle Park Place have any available units?
9462 Carlyle Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9462 Carlyle Park Place have?
Some of 9462 Carlyle Park Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9462 Carlyle Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
9462 Carlyle Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9462 Carlyle Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 9462 Carlyle Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9462 Carlyle Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 9462 Carlyle Park Place does offer parking.
Does 9462 Carlyle Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9462 Carlyle Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9462 Carlyle Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 9462 Carlyle Park Place has a pool.
Does 9462 Carlyle Park Place have accessible units?
No, 9462 Carlyle Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9462 Carlyle Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9462 Carlyle Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9462 Carlyle Park Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9462 Carlyle Park Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs