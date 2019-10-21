All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9142 Anasazi Indian Trail
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

9142 Anasazi Indian Trail

9142 Anasazi Indian Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9142 Anasazi Indian Trl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Evolve Real Estate: Immaculate 3 Bedroom with Lots of Upgrades on a Huge Lot Facing Open Space! Available Immediately. - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NO PETS PLEASE!

Amazing home in the heart of Highlands Ranch. Backs to open space and close to the town center as well as Central Park and the Children's Hospital.

This home is very well taken care of, large, clean and simply gorgeous. Everything in this home is spacious.

The main level features hardwood floors throughout, spacious family room with a beautiful electric fireplace, huge sitting area, and a truly formal dining room. This open floorplan home is drenched with natural light. The back yard is a true oasis with a working hot tub, swing and enormous back yard backing to open space.
Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and two baths.

The partial basement is unfinished but quite useable.

This home has it by the bucket load. Truly a nice home, clean and beautiful.

To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing, the most effective way to get a hold of us is via e-mail or text.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail have any available units?
9142 Anasazi Indian Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail have?
Some of 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9142 Anasazi Indian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail offer parking?
No, 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail have a pool?
No, 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail have accessible units?
No, 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9142 Anasazi Indian Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs