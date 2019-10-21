9142 Anasazi Indian Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Evolve Real Estate: Immaculate 3 Bedroom with Lots of Upgrades on a Huge Lot Facing Open Space! Available Immediately. - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NO PETS PLEASE!



Amazing home in the heart of Highlands Ranch. Backs to open space and close to the town center as well as Central Park and the Children's Hospital.



This home is very well taken care of, large, clean and simply gorgeous. Everything in this home is spacious.



The main level features hardwood floors throughout, spacious family room with a beautiful electric fireplace, huge sitting area, and a truly formal dining room. This open floorplan home is drenched with natural light. The back yard is a true oasis with a working hot tub, swing and enormous back yard backing to open space.

Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and two baths.



The partial basement is unfinished but quite useable.



This home has it by the bucket load. Truly a nice home, clean and beautiful.



No Pets Allowed



