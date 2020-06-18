9127 Anasazi Indian Way

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities parking

** RENT TO OWN** Brand new Carpet, Paint main floor, This unique open floor plan makes a perfect family home. Its warm, bright, airy and located in a cul de sac!



Youll love the layout with the large kitchen, lots of storage and counter space, and its open to the dining room and great room making it great for entertaining!



The staircase is located out of the way and leads you up to a wonderful family room, master bedroom en suite and two more bedrooms and another full bath. The large backyard has plenty of room for a separate garden area and entertaining of friends, family, and kids!



You must see this wonderful home, located in a great neighborhood! SOLAR PANELS worth $20000+, Most of Windows has been changed $16000 worth.



CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION:

http://wcspropertysolutions.com/

+1 303 218 3497



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5683402)