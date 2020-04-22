All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
716 Myrtlewood Ct
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

716 Myrtlewood Ct

716 Myrtlewood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

716 Myrtlewood Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/15/19 Newly renovated house in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 134466

Beautiful property at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. The home is located in Highlands Ranch with easy access to Highlands Ranch Parkway & 470. In the area is Highlands Ranch shopping center with numerous dining options, shopping and convenience stores. Nearby you will find Northridge Park and trails, Douglas County Library, Northridge Rec Center, and several schools. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a study with central A/C. 2 car attached garage and large fenced yard with deck for outdoor dining. Many upgrades includes new flooring, updated bathrooms, and upgraded kitchen. We are pet friendly! We check income, credit and criminal background. There is a non-refundable $45 application fee per adult, and if there is an issue in any area you may be required to pay a higher deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134466
Property Id 134466

(RLNE4992091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Myrtlewood Ct have any available units?
716 Myrtlewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 716 Myrtlewood Ct have?
Some of 716 Myrtlewood Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Myrtlewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
716 Myrtlewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Myrtlewood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Myrtlewood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 716 Myrtlewood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 716 Myrtlewood Ct offers parking.
Does 716 Myrtlewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Myrtlewood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Myrtlewood Ct have a pool?
No, 716 Myrtlewood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 716 Myrtlewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 716 Myrtlewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Myrtlewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Myrtlewood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Myrtlewood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 Myrtlewood Ct has units with air conditioning.
