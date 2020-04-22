716 Myrtlewood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 07/15/19 Newly renovated house in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 134466



Beautiful property at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. The home is located in Highlands Ranch with easy access to Highlands Ranch Parkway & 470. In the area is Highlands Ranch shopping center with numerous dining options, shopping and convenience stores. Nearby you will find Northridge Park and trails, Douglas County Library, Northridge Rec Center, and several schools. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a study with central A/C. 2 car attached garage and large fenced yard with deck for outdoor dining. Many upgrades includes new flooring, updated bathrooms, and upgraded kitchen. We are pet friendly! We check income, credit and criminal background. There is a non-refundable $45 application fee per adult, and if there is an issue in any area you may be required to pay a higher deposit.

