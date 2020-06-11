All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

1468 Braewood Ave

1468 Braewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1468 Braewood Avenue, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 Bed/2 Bath, 1316 Sqft - 1468 Braewood Dr - Available now! Charming 2 bed, 2 bath home in Highlands Ranch. Features laminate floors, gas fireplace, family room, living room, eat-in kitchen, 2-car garage, patio, fenced rear, central heat & air, washer and dryer. The kitchen is upgraded with tile counter and all stainless appliance: side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave and gas stove/oven. You'll enjoy the communities such as 4 recreation centers with full gyms, multiple swimming pools, sports fields, parks, trails and back county open space. No pets please. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $1,950
Application Fee: $50

NOTE: Professional tenant placement service provided by Integrity Realty & Management. Resident will work with and rent directly from landlord after move-in.

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 Braewood Ave have any available units?
1468 Braewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1468 Braewood Ave have?
Some of 1468 Braewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1468 Braewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1468 Braewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 Braewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1468 Braewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 1468 Braewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1468 Braewood Ave offers parking.
Does 1468 Braewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1468 Braewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 Braewood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1468 Braewood Ave has a pool.
Does 1468 Braewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1468 Braewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1468 Braewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1468 Braewood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1468 Braewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1468 Braewood Ave has units with air conditioning.
