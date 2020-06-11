1468 Braewood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 Bed/2 Bath, 1316 Sqft - 1468 Braewood Dr - Available now! Charming 2 bed, 2 bath home in Highlands Ranch. Features laminate floors, gas fireplace, family room, living room, eat-in kitchen, 2-car garage, patio, fenced rear, central heat & air, washer and dryer. The kitchen is upgraded with tile counter and all stainless appliance: side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave and gas stove/oven. You'll enjoy the communities such as 4 recreation centers with full gyms, multiple swimming pools, sports fields, parks, trails and back county open space. No pets please. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $1,950

Application Fee: $50



NOTE: Professional tenant placement service provided by Integrity Realty & Management. Resident will work with and rent directly from landlord after move-in.



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5084429)