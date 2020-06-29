1272 Braewood Ave

Amenities

Price Reduced! Beautiful 3 Bedroom / Highlands Ranch - Available & ready for immediate move in! Must see! 3bed/ 2.5 bath/ Eat-in Kitchen/Gas Fireplace/Central AC/ Vaulted Ceilings/ Mtn View/ 2 Car garage/ Unfinished Basement/ Walk in Master Closet/ Fenced Backyard w/ sm deck/ Neighborhood Pool plus use of the fabulous HR rec centers. Very cozy, lots of light, neutral color paint and carpet, large windows, very private! Lease includes: Snow removal; sewer and trash. Sorry No pets at this time. Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app per adult on lease.



Offered at $2100 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Rent includes trash & sewer plus access to all community facilities. Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, cable, internet, and small backyard maintenance.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Douglas County School District



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 106 - Cameron



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5193637)