Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

1272 Braewood Ave

1272 West Braewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1272 West Braewood Avenue, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Price Reduced! Beautiful 3 Bedroom / Highlands Ranch - Available & ready for immediate move in! Must see! 3bed/ 2.5 bath/ Eat-in Kitchen/Gas Fireplace/Central AC/ Vaulted Ceilings/ Mtn View/ 2 Car garage/ Unfinished Basement/ Walk in Master Closet/ Fenced Backyard w/ sm deck/ Neighborhood Pool plus use of the fabulous HR rec centers. Very cozy, lots of light, neutral color paint and carpet, large windows, very private! Lease includes: Snow removal; sewer and trash. Sorry No pets at this time. Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app per adult on lease.

Offered at $2100 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Rent includes trash & sewer plus access to all community facilities. Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, cable, internet, and small backyard maintenance.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Douglas County School District

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 106 - Cameron

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5193637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 Braewood Ave have any available units?
1272 Braewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1272 Braewood Ave have?
Some of 1272 Braewood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 Braewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1272 Braewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 Braewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1272 Braewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 1272 Braewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1272 Braewood Ave offers parking.
Does 1272 Braewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1272 Braewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 Braewood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1272 Braewood Ave has a pool.
Does 1272 Braewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1272 Braewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 Braewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1272 Braewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1272 Braewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1272 Braewood Ave has units with air conditioning.
