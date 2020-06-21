All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1165 Riddlewood Ln

1165 Riddlewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1165 Riddlewood Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1165 Riddlewood Ln Available 08/08/20 Highlands Ranch - Available 8/8/2020. This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Highlands Ranch home is ready for a new resident to call it home. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove, built-in microwave, washer, dryer, formal dining, family room, unfinished basement, 2-car garage, and fenced back yard. Other features include hardwood floors, central heat & air, sprinkler system, rear patio and oval tub. Community has 4 rec centers, multiple swimming pools, parks, trails, sports fields, and more! Homes in Highlands Ranch don't last long so hurry!

Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,195
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5835218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Riddlewood Ln have any available units?
1165 Riddlewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1165 Riddlewood Ln have?
Some of 1165 Riddlewood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Riddlewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Riddlewood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Riddlewood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1165 Riddlewood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 1165 Riddlewood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1165 Riddlewood Ln does offer parking.
Does 1165 Riddlewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 Riddlewood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Riddlewood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1165 Riddlewood Ln has a pool.
Does 1165 Riddlewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1165 Riddlewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Riddlewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1165 Riddlewood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Riddlewood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1165 Riddlewood Ln has units with air conditioning.
