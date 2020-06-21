Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

1165 Riddlewood Ln Available 08/08/20 Highlands Ranch - Available 8/8/2020. This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Highlands Ranch home is ready for a new resident to call it home. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove, built-in microwave, washer, dryer, formal dining, family room, unfinished basement, 2-car garage, and fenced back yard. Other features include hardwood floors, central heat & air, sprinkler system, rear patio and oval tub. Community has 4 rec centers, multiple swimming pools, parks, trails, sports fields, and more! Homes in Highlands Ranch don't last long so hurry!



Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,195

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



(RLNE5835218)