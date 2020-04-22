All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

10846 Towerbridge Rd.

10846 Towerbridge Road · (303) 683-1774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10846 Towerbridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10846 Towerbridge Rd. · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! 3 BED WITH LOFT, BEAUTIFUL HOME, HIGH CEILINGS, GRANITE/STAINLESS, MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021)
Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Owner pays trash.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs. $300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in 6/11/20. Properties can be held with negotiation.

High end 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in The Hearth neighborhood in Highlands Ranch. Home was built in 2004 with 1984 finished square feet plus an additional 710 square feet in the unfinished basement. Upgraded finishes throughout including granite, stainless appliances (new refrigerator), tile and hardwood floors, NEW Carpet, NEW Paint, ceiling fans and fixtures. Great floor plan with eating space in the kitchen plus a center island and bar top area overlooking the formal dining room. Main floor living space features large windows, high ceilings, a gas fireplace and access to the 1/2 bath. Upstairs features large loft overlooking living room, small built in desk alcove and all bedrooms. Oversize hall bath with additional storage and built ins in the hallway. Master bed features a tiered ceiling, 5 piece bath with large soaking tub and dual closets. Unfinished basement with full size washer dryer hook-ups. Large deck in back yard and yard is fenced with a sprinkler system. Great location on the east side of Highlands Ranch with easy access to C-470 via Quebec. Next door to Rock Canyon High and Rocky Heights Middle Schools and easy access to Paintbrush Park, Southridge Rec Center and nearby shopping and dinning.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE4971999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10846 Towerbridge Rd. have any available units?
10846 Towerbridge Rd. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10846 Towerbridge Rd. have?
Some of 10846 Towerbridge Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10846 Towerbridge Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
10846 Towerbridge Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10846 Towerbridge Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10846 Towerbridge Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 10846 Towerbridge Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 10846 Towerbridge Rd. does offer parking.
Does 10846 Towerbridge Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10846 Towerbridge Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10846 Towerbridge Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 10846 Towerbridge Rd. has a pool.
Does 10846 Towerbridge Rd. have accessible units?
No, 10846 Towerbridge Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10846 Towerbridge Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10846 Towerbridge Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10846 Towerbridge Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10846 Towerbridge Rd. has units with air conditioning.
