10846 Towerbridge Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

VIDEO TOUR IN AD! 3 BED WITH LOFT, BEAUTIFUL HOME, HIGH CEILINGS, GRANITE/STAINLESS, MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021)

Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Owner pays trash.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs. $300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in 6/11/20. Properties can be held with negotiation.



High end 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in The Hearth neighborhood in Highlands Ranch. Home was built in 2004 with 1984 finished square feet plus an additional 710 square feet in the unfinished basement. Upgraded finishes throughout including granite, stainless appliances (new refrigerator), tile and hardwood floors, NEW Carpet, NEW Paint, ceiling fans and fixtures. Great floor plan with eating space in the kitchen plus a center island and bar top area overlooking the formal dining room. Main floor living space features large windows, high ceilings, a gas fireplace and access to the 1/2 bath. Upstairs features large loft overlooking living room, small built in desk alcove and all bedrooms. Oversize hall bath with additional storage and built ins in the hallway. Master bed features a tiered ceiling, 5 piece bath with large soaking tub and dual closets. Unfinished basement with full size washer dryer hook-ups. Large deck in back yard and yard is fenced with a sprinkler system. Great location on the east side of Highlands Ranch with easy access to C-470 via Quebec. Next door to Rock Canyon High and Rocky Heights Middle Schools and easy access to Paintbrush Park, Southridge Rec Center and nearby shopping and dinning.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE4971999)