10083 Astorbrook Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Very Nice 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Highlands Ranch! - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home Located in Highlands Ranch Subdivision. Open and Spacious! Great for Entertaining! Main level features Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Large Laundry Room, Study, and Bath. Upper level features Master Bedroom and Bath, Plus 2 Additional Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Feeds to Heritage Elementary, Mountain Ridge Middle School, and Mountain Vista High School.Very Clean and Well Maintained. Must see! Close to Shopping and Restaurants. One Dog may be accepted on a case-by-case basis. Sorry, no cats



No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers Accepted..



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$250 non-refundable pet fee plus $35 per month pet rent.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management & Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5356904)