All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 10083 Astorbrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
10083 Astorbrook Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

10083 Astorbrook Lane

10083 Astorbrook Lane · (720) 226-6840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10083 Astorbrook Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Southridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10083 Astorbrook Lane · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Highlands Ranch! - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home Located in Highlands Ranch Subdivision. Open and Spacious! Great for Entertaining! Main level features Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Large Laundry Room, Study, and Bath. Upper level features Master Bedroom and Bath, Plus 2 Additional Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Feeds to Heritage Elementary, Mountain Ridge Middle School, and Mountain Vista High School.Very Clean and Well Maintained. Must see! Close to Shopping and Restaurants. One Dog may be accepted on a case-by-case basis. Sorry, no cats

No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers Accepted..

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250 non-refundable pet fee plus $35 per month pet rent.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management & Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5356904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10083 Astorbrook Lane have any available units?
10083 Astorbrook Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10083 Astorbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10083 Astorbrook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10083 Astorbrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10083 Astorbrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10083 Astorbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 10083 Astorbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10083 Astorbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10083 Astorbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10083 Astorbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 10083 Astorbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10083 Astorbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 10083 Astorbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10083 Astorbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10083 Astorbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10083 Astorbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10083 Astorbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10083 Astorbrook Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity