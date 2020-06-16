All apartments in Greenwood Village
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:53 PM

5834 South Pearl Street

5834 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

5834 South Pearl Street, Greenwood Village, CO 80121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome located at the end of a cul-de-sac, will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and beautiful marble tile countertops. Other great features of this home include recently installed wood floors, brand new windows, a window air conditioning unit, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the private fenced back patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, parks, and Big Dry Creek. Just 10 minutes to Downtown Denver and only 1 mile to Downtown Littleton! Travel is easy with quick access to light rail and Park N Ride stations.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5834 South Pearl Street have any available units?
5834 South Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 5834 South Pearl Street have?
Some of 5834 South Pearl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5834 South Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
5834 South Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5834 South Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 5834 South Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood Village.
Does 5834 South Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 5834 South Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 5834 South Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5834 South Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5834 South Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 5834 South Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 5834 South Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 5834 South Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5834 South Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5834 South Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5834 South Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5834 South Pearl Street has units with air conditioning.
