5834 South Pearl Street

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome located at the end of a cul-de-sac, will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and beautiful marble tile countertops. Other great features of this home include recently installed wood floors, brand new windows, a window air conditioning unit, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the private fenced back patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, parks, and Big Dry Creek. Just 10 minutes to Downtown Denver and only 1 mile to Downtown Littleton! Travel is easy with quick access to light rail and Park N Ride stations.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



