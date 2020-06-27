Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

5677 S. Park Place Unit 304D Available 07/12/19 Charming 1BD, 1 BA Loft, Centrally Located in DTC, with One Car Garage - Live unexpected, in this urban loft apartment located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Denver. Featuring an open concept kitchen and living room, which leads out to your private balcony with views for miles. Enjoy a day by the resident pool or simply take a stroll down E. Belleview to find some of the best bars and restaurants Denver has to offer. Go to keyrenterdenver.com to schedule a showing.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking. .

*One small dog is negotiable.

*Monthly $60 Water, Sewer, Trash, Parking and Access to the amenity space fee.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4925309)