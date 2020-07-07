All apartments in Greenwood Village
Find more places like 5677 S Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood Village, CO
/
5677 S Park Place
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:47 PM

5677 S Park Place

5677 South Park Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5677 South Park Place, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
Stunning 1 bedroom- plus study, 2 bathroom, 1100 sq ft loft type condo in the Denver Tech Center! Wood floors, open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, all kitchen appliances and granite countertops! Washer/dryer. Large master bedroom with attached master bathroom. Upgraded bathroom sinks. End unit- so additional windows for light! This condo has air conditioning and one reserved underground parking space! Non-smoking building! Tenant will have access to a year round hot tub, seasonal pool, club house, gym, and indoor bike storage. Prime location with everything you need right around you! For more information, call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5677 S Park Place have any available units?
5677 S Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 5677 S Park Place have?
Some of 5677 S Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5677 S Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
5677 S Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5677 S Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 5677 S Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood Village.
Does 5677 S Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 5677 S Park Place offers parking.
Does 5677 S Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5677 S Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5677 S Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 5677 S Park Place has a pool.
Does 5677 S Park Place have accessible units?
No, 5677 S Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5677 S Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5677 S Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5677 S Park Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5677 S Park Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way
Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Greenwood Village 1 BedroomsGreenwood Village 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenwood Village Apartments with Gym
Greenwood Village Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO
Sheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs