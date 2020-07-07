5677 S Park Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bike storage hot tub internet access

Stunning 1 bedroom- plus study, 2 bathroom, 1100 sq ft loft type condo in the Denver Tech Center! Wood floors, open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, all kitchen appliances and granite countertops! Washer/dryer. Large master bedroom with attached master bathroom. Upgraded bathroom sinks. End unit- so additional windows for light! This condo has air conditioning and one reserved underground parking space! Non-smoking building! Tenant will have access to a year round hot tub, seasonal pool, club house, gym, and indoor bike storage. Prime location with everything you need right around you! For more information, call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103