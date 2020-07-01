5445 Landmark Pl #503

Amenities

Loaded with Amenities: Bright, open, and fresh one bedroom, one bathroom condo in The Landmark community. This spectacular condo features 11’ ceilings, open concept dining, living, and kitchen space, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, private balcony access, gas fireplace, office space, and more. With a multitude of entertainment and shopping nearby coupled with access to all the amenities The Landmark offers, you won’t have to go far to live your best life. The neighborhood is packed with easy access to dining and no matter what your taste is, you’ll find it nearby. Or if you’d rather have a productive night at home, do so by utilizing the multiple pools, hot tubs, gyms, offices, or sauna’s available to you at The Landmark. You’ll have an assigned parking spot in the garage, park it yourself or hand the keys over to valet. Extra storage is available near your parking spot as well.



The condo and property is pet friendly. The home is available for $2,500 unfurnished or for $2,900 furnished. 6-month lease minimum required. Security deposit is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300. The tenant is responsible for gas, electric, internet, cable, move in/move out.