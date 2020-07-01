All apartments in Greenwood Village
Last updated February 7 2020 at 7:06 PM

5445 Landmark Pl #503

5445 Landmark Place · No Longer Available
Location

5445 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
valet service
Loaded with Amenities: Bright, open, and fresh one bedroom, one bathroom condo in The Landmark community. This spectacular condo features 11’ ceilings, open concept dining, living, and kitchen space, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, private balcony access, gas fireplace, office space, and more. With a multitude of entertainment and shopping nearby coupled with access to all the amenities The Landmark offers, you won’t have to go far to live your best life. The neighborhood is packed with easy access to dining and no matter what your taste is, you’ll find it nearby. Or if you’d rather have a productive night at home, do so by utilizing the multiple pools, hot tubs, gyms, offices, or sauna’s available to you at The Landmark. You’ll have an assigned parking spot in the garage, park it yourself or hand the keys over to valet. Extra storage is available near your parking spot as well.

The condo and property is pet friendly. The home is available for $2,500 unfurnished or for $2,900 furnished. 6-month lease minimum required. Security deposit is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300. The tenant is responsible for gas, electric, internet, cable, move in/move out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5445 Landmark Pl #503 have any available units?
5445 Landmark Pl #503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 5445 Landmark Pl #503 have?
Some of 5445 Landmark Pl #503's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5445 Landmark Pl #503 currently offering any rent specials?
5445 Landmark Pl #503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5445 Landmark Pl #503 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5445 Landmark Pl #503 is pet friendly.
Does 5445 Landmark Pl #503 offer parking?
Yes, 5445 Landmark Pl #503 offers parking.
Does 5445 Landmark Pl #503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5445 Landmark Pl #503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5445 Landmark Pl #503 have a pool?
Yes, 5445 Landmark Pl #503 has a pool.
Does 5445 Landmark Pl #503 have accessible units?
No, 5445 Landmark Pl #503 does not have accessible units.
Does 5445 Landmark Pl #503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5445 Landmark Pl #503 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5445 Landmark Pl #503 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5445 Landmark Pl #503 does not have units with air conditioning.

