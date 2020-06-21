All apartments in Greeley
805 16th Street - 8

805 16th St · (970) 541-9691
Location

805 16th St, Greeley, CO 80631
Downtown Greeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available Now - brand new carpet in unit!

2 bed/1 bath apartment located half a block from UNC. Apartment is updated and includes dishwasher, central A/C, and large closets. On-site coin operated laundry room.

Utilities:
Gas/electric in Resident's name, water is back billed based upon occupancy and Landlord pays for trash and snow removal/yard maintenance. Off-street parking available in main lot and in back lot off alley, space reserved for residents.

Residents required to hold renters insurance for entire term of lease. Property manager offers group policy or you may provide your own.

Property manager utilizes an online resident portal which will allow you to sign your lease, make rent payments and request maintenance and service for your apartment through an app on your phone, or by logging in to the resident portal website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

