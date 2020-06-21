805 16th Street - 8

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available Now - brand new carpet in unit!



2 bed/1 bath apartment located half a block from UNC. Apartment is updated and includes dishwasher, central A/C, and large closets. On-site coin operated laundry room.



Utilities:

Gas/electric in Resident's name, water is back billed based upon occupancy and Landlord pays for trash and snow removal/yard maintenance. Off-street parking available in main lot and in back lot off alley, space reserved for residents.



Residents required to hold renters insurance for entire term of lease. Property manager offers group policy or you may provide your own.



Property manager utilizes an online resident portal which will allow you to sign your lease, make rent payments and request maintenance and service for your apartment through an app on your phone, or by logging in to the resident portal website.