2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**
This Property Features:
3 Bed/2 Bath
Kitchen Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range/Oven
Washer/dryer hook-ups
Wood Burning Fireplace
Separate Dining Room
Attached Single Car Garage and Driveway
Tenants can utilize 1 additional parking spot on site for occasional, short term use
Forced Air Heating
Central A/C
Close Access to Sanborn Park
HOA Covers Water/Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, & Snow Removal
Tenant Pays Gas & Electric Separately
Section 8 Accepted: No
No Pets Please
To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9184
**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **
*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.
*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.
*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.
*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.
*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.
