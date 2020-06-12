Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



This Property Features:



3 Bed/2 Bath

Kitchen Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range/Oven

Washer/dryer hook-ups

Wood Burning Fireplace

Separate Dining Room

Attached Single Car Garage and Driveway

Tenants can utilize 1 additional parking spot on site for occasional, short term use

Forced Air Heating

Central A/C

Close Access to Sanborn Park

HOA Covers Water/Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, & Snow Removal

Tenant Pays Gas & Electric Separately

Section 8 Accepted: No

No Pets Please

RES7620



To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9184



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



(RLNE5514917)