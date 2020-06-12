All apartments in Greeley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:57 PM

2840 W 21st St #9

2840 West 21st Street · (720) 729-9184
Location

2840 West 21st Street, Greeley, CO 80634
Cascade Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2840 W 21st St #9 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

This Property Features:

3 Bed/2 Bath
Kitchen Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range/Oven
Washer/dryer hook-ups
Wood Burning Fireplace
Separate Dining Room
Attached Single Car Garage and Driveway
Tenants can utilize 1 additional parking spot on site for occasional, short term use
Forced Air Heating
Central A/C
Close Access to Sanborn Park
HOA Covers Water/Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, & Snow Removal
Tenant Pays Gas & Electric Separately
Section 8 Accepted: No
No Pets Please
RES7620

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9184

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5514917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2840 W 21st St #9 have any available units?
2840 W 21st St #9 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2840 W 21st St #9 have?
Some of 2840 W 21st St #9's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 W 21st St #9 currently offering any rent specials?
2840 W 21st St #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 W 21st St #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 W 21st St #9 is pet friendly.
Does 2840 W 21st St #9 offer parking?
Yes, 2840 W 21st St #9 offers parking.
Does 2840 W 21st St #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 W 21st St #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 W 21st St #9 have a pool?
No, 2840 W 21st St #9 does not have a pool.
Does 2840 W 21st St #9 have accessible units?
No, 2840 W 21st St #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 W 21st St #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 W 21st St #9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 W 21st St #9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2840 W 21st St #9 has units with air conditioning.

