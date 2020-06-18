All apartments in Greeley
Greeley, CO
2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:08 AM

2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B

2004 8th Ave · (303) 809-8264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2004 8th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631
Alta Vista

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
internet access
*******PRELEASING FOR UNDERGRADUATE/GRADUATE STUDENTS***********
Leases begin June 1st and Aug 1st 2020. One semester lease length may be available.

Individually leased Bedrooms available in a 3-BR 1-BA community apartment. Apartments are in a Triplex, one garden level, one ground level, one 2nd floor. Private reserved off street permitted parking for all tenants.

*Common areas, kitchen and living room, shared amongst 3 roommates.

Non-coin operated Laundry (W/D) inside apartments!

SET UP A SHOWING NOW!

HUG Housing uses Buildium Property Management software for your security and convenience- Online applications, electronic leasing process and secure online payments.

ONLINE APPLICATION AVAILABLE @ heartofboulderproperties.com

**Fill out an application today! You will not be charged application fee prior to a showing confirming your interest in rental!
SNAPSHOT: Tri-Plex, 3-BR 1-BA units, UNC Off Campus Student Housing, Fantastic location, 2 Blocks from campus- Walk or bike to campus!!

Sq Footage 1,200
Private parking lot
Washer/Dryer In each Unit
One unit garden level, One unit Ground level, One unit 2nd Floor

Sunny and great feeling space. Each apt has 40 gallon water tank and individual heating furnace. Be cozy and never run out of hot water.

HUG Housing's off campus housing philosophy is no excessive noise or partying. Encouraging healthy living and interests that make academics a priority and respectful neighbors to build a warm, safe and friendly community.

Prices have remained reasonable and very competitive keeping in mind most student budgets.

Rental features include:

- Central gas heat - Walk-in closets (2)
- Great natural light from large windows
- LARGE Eat-in kitchen - Dishwasher, disposal
- Newer stove/Oven
-LARGE Living rooms
- Well-lit complex
- Walk to campus - Cable ready/Wireless internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B have any available units?
2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greeley, CO.
What amenities does 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B have?
Some of 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B currently offering any rent specials?
2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B pet-friendly?
No, 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B offer parking?
Yes, 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B does offer parking.
Does 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B have a pool?
No, 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B does not have a pool.
Does 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B have accessible units?
No, 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 8th Avenue, Unit 2B does not have units with air conditioning.
