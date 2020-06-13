/
accessible apartments
33 Accessible Apartments for rent in Golden, CO
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Golden Proper
3 Units Available
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
Results within 5 miles of Golden
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
Morse Park
22 Units Available
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Foothills
5 Units Available
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,099
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
700 sqft
Quiet and accessible community in a park-like setting close to downtown Lakewood and Green Mountain. Apartments are equipped with air conditioning and kitchen appliances. Amenities include a BBQ grilling area, on-site laundry and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glennon Heights
1 Unit Available
906 S. Robb Way
906 South Robb Way, Lakewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
906 S. Robb Way Available 07/01/20 Large Single Family Home in Beautiful Green Mountian - This huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level home features an upstairs "master" with multiple closets and opens onto large balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Golden
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
Academy Park
19 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Bear Valley
19 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,421
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highlands
38 Units Available
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1070 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Highland
19 Units Available
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,322
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,791
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,547
1007 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Colfax
57 Units Available
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,071
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Marston
27 Units Available
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Colfax
55 Units Available
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Alameda
10 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Mar Lee
7 Units Available
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southeast Westminster
3 Units Available
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
19 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,530
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
$
West Colfax
5 Units Available
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
998 sqft
Coming Summer 2020! One month free! Fill out our interest list below to get updates on our progress. 1775 Federal Apartments offers a new recipe in apartment design.
Last updated June 12 at 11:33am
$
West Colfax
4 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
