Golden, CO
620 11th Street 307
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

620 11th Street 307

620 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 11th Street, Golden, CO 80401
Golden Proper

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Millstone Condo in Downtown Golden with 2BR + Den - Property Id: 234444

NO pets. Spacious corner condo with 2BR/2BA/1504SF with views of Coors Field overlooking Clear Creek in Millstone at Clear Creek Square will be available 4/1. Features include beautiful wood floors, eat-in kitchen with SS and Granite, LR with gas fireplace, den/office, laundry closet with washer and dryer, central air, private deck and one reserved parking spot in the secured and heated garage. Great location in downtown Golden by Clear Creek Historic Park and trails, Washington Avenue, Barrels and Bottles Brewery, Golden City Brewery, Buffalo Rose Saloon and the Astor House Museum. Just a short distance to hiking, climbing, fishing, golf, The Golden Recreation Center, hang gliding, Lions Park, The Colorado School of Mines and several museums. Owners pay the condo fees which covers water, sewer and trash, tenant pays electric, internet and cable. First and last month's rent plus security deposit of $2000 due with lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234444
Property Id 234444

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5604900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 11th Street 307 have any available units?
620 11th Street 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 620 11th Street 307 have?
Some of 620 11th Street 307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 11th Street 307 currently offering any rent specials?
620 11th Street 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 11th Street 307 pet-friendly?
No, 620 11th Street 307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 620 11th Street 307 offer parking?
Yes, 620 11th Street 307 offers parking.
Does 620 11th Street 307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 11th Street 307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 11th Street 307 have a pool?
No, 620 11th Street 307 does not have a pool.
Does 620 11th Street 307 have accessible units?
No, 620 11th Street 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 11th Street 307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 11th Street 307 has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 11th Street 307 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 11th Street 307 has units with air conditioning.

