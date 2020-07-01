620 11th Street 307

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Millstone Condo in Downtown Golden with 2BR + Den - Property Id: 234444



NO pets. Spacious corner condo with 2BR/2BA/1504SF with views of Coors Field overlooking Clear Creek in Millstone at Clear Creek Square will be available 4/1. Features include beautiful wood floors, eat-in kitchen with SS and Granite, LR with gas fireplace, den/office, laundry closet with washer and dryer, central air, private deck and one reserved parking spot in the secured and heated garage. Great location in downtown Golden by Clear Creek Historic Park and trails, Washington Avenue, Barrels and Bottles Brewery, Golden City Brewery, Buffalo Rose Saloon and the Astor House Museum. Just a short distance to hiking, climbing, fishing, golf, The Golden Recreation Center, hang gliding, Lions Park, The Colorado School of Mines and several museums. Owners pay the condo fees which covers water, sewer and trash, tenant pays electric, internet and cable. First and last month's rent plus security deposit of $2000 due with lease signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234444

Property Id 234444



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5604900)