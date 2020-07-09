All apartments in Golden
/
Golden, CO
/
471 Entrada Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

471 Entrada Drive

471 Entrada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

471 Entrada Drive, Golden, CO 80401
Lakota Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
471 Entrada Drive Available 07/08/20 Great 3br 2ba home in the foothills of Golden CO - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level floor plan features a living room and family room, dining area, fireplace and more. Enjoy the outdoors in the fenced backyard or on the front porch.
This smoke free home is nestled against the foothills near parks and trails. You can hike and bike right from the house! Walking distance to day-care and the elementary school. Also close to shopping, golfing, rock climbing, hang gliding, kayaking and white water rafting.
Located close to Hwy 6, I-70 and C-470 provides quick access to the mountains, Denver, Boulder and the entire metro area. With new paint this home is sure to lease quickly. Call us today!

No Students. Dogs negotiable. Sorry, no cats.

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4061877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Entrada Drive have any available units?
471 Entrada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 471 Entrada Drive have?
Some of 471 Entrada Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Entrada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
471 Entrada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Entrada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 471 Entrada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 471 Entrada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 471 Entrada Drive offers parking.
Does 471 Entrada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 Entrada Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Entrada Drive have a pool?
No, 471 Entrada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 471 Entrada Drive have accessible units?
No, 471 Entrada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Entrada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 Entrada Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Entrada Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 Entrada Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

