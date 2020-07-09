Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

471 Entrada Drive Available 07/08/20 Great 3br 2ba home in the foothills of Golden CO - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level floor plan features a living room and family room, dining area, fireplace and more. Enjoy the outdoors in the fenced backyard or on the front porch.

This smoke free home is nestled against the foothills near parks and trails. You can hike and bike right from the house! Walking distance to day-care and the elementary school. Also close to shopping, golfing, rock climbing, hang gliding, kayaking and white water rafting.

Located close to Hwy 6, I-70 and C-470 provides quick access to the mountains, Denver, Boulder and the entire metro area. With new paint this home is sure to lease quickly. Call us today!



No Students. Dogs negotiable. Sorry, no cats.



