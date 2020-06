Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

** Available July 6th **



This delightful home with two car garage and extra room for storage. Very well maintained! It features a large front of unit patio with enough space to add a gas grill, table and chairs for great summertime BBQ.



Within about two miles of the Colorado School of Mines. Nice size unit for rent.



Maximum tenant occupancy when non-related is three per City of Golden Regulations



No Pets