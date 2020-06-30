250 Crawford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful large 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is amazing throughout. Right on the border of Golden and Genesee this house is close to 470, I-70 and highway 93. Excellent location right next to the foothills. This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs including a large master bedroom and bathroom, and 2 bedrooms downstairs, perfect for a large family. Large fenced in back yard with beautiful landscaping and is on a corner lot. 1 block away from the Shelton Elementary School. The large kitchen opens up to a great living room space and patio, perfect for entertaining. This home has a 2 car garage with 3 large workbench areas. This property is listed with Peter Mitzelfeld at Sophisticated Properties a division of the Swan Realtor Group. www.sophisticatedproperties.com 303-918-7909



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/250-crawford-dr-golden-co-80401-usa/6faa15c9-d411-4e0a-a786-84ab0f8282bc



(RLNE5203577)