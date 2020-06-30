All apartments in Golden
Find more places like 250 Crawford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden, CO
/
250 Crawford Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

250 Crawford Drive

250 Crawford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Golden
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

250 Crawford Drive, Golden, CO 80401
Lakota Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful large 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is amazing throughout. Right on the border of Golden and Genesee this house is close to 470, I-70 and highway 93. Excellent location right next to the foothills. This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs including a large master bedroom and bathroom, and 2 bedrooms downstairs, perfect for a large family. Large fenced in back yard with beautiful landscaping and is on a corner lot. 1 block away from the Shelton Elementary School. The large kitchen opens up to a great living room space and patio, perfect for entertaining. This home has a 2 car garage with 3 large workbench areas. This property is listed with Peter Mitzelfeld at Sophisticated Properties a division of the Swan Realtor Group. www.sophisticatedproperties.com 303-918-7909

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/250-crawford-dr-golden-co-80401-usa/6faa15c9-d411-4e0a-a786-84ab0f8282bc

(RLNE5203577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Crawford Drive have any available units?
250 Crawford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 250 Crawford Drive have?
Some of 250 Crawford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Crawford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
250 Crawford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Crawford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 250 Crawford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 250 Crawford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 250 Crawford Drive offers parking.
Does 250 Crawford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Crawford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Crawford Drive have a pool?
No, 250 Crawford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 250 Crawford Drive have accessible units?
No, 250 Crawford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Crawford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Crawford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Crawford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Crawford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude
303 Jackson Dr
Golden, CO 80403
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr
Golden, CO 80401
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way
Golden, CO 80401
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd
Golden, CO 80401

Similar Pages

Golden 1 BedroomsGolden 2 Bedrooms
Golden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden Apartments with Parking
Golden Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Golden Proper

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado School of MinesUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College