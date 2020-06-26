All apartments in Golden
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:15 PM

1714 W 17th Dr

1714 West 17th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1714 West 17th Drive, Golden, CO 80401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
.
Beautiful REMODELED Home with 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 2.5 car Garage ~ 2-story Home with Garden-level Finished BASEMENT ~ Soaring VAULTED CEILINGS in the huge Living room that opens to an Enclosed Balcony ~ Beautiful Wood Floors ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Large eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless-steel Appliances ~ First-floor MASTER SUITE with 5-piece bath and Walk-in Closet ~ Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a Full Bath ~ Basement has a Full Bath ~ Additional Half bath on Main Floor ~ 3222 total sq feet, 2152 above ground ~ Private Back Yard with large Patio ~ Sorry no pets.

Awesome Location on Hilly, Gorgeous Cul-de-sac ~ at the foot of South Table Mountain Park ~ 6 or 7 minutes to Downtown Golden.

AVAILABLE: July 1
LOCATION: on 17th Drive at Utah St, Golden (call for exact address)
RENT: $2300
DEPOSIT: $2300
REQUIREMENTS: 650+ credit, 3 times rent in gross income, good rental references
TERM: 12 Month Lease
(no smoking, no pot, no pets)

For a Private Showing call Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 W 17th Dr have any available units?
1714 W 17th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 1714 W 17th Dr have?
Some of 1714 W 17th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 W 17th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1714 W 17th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 W 17th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1714 W 17th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 1714 W 17th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1714 W 17th Dr offers parking.
Does 1714 W 17th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 W 17th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 W 17th Dr have a pool?
No, 1714 W 17th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1714 W 17th Dr have accessible units?
No, 1714 W 17th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 W 17th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 W 17th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 W 17th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1714 W 17th Dr has units with air conditioning.
