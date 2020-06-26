1714 W 17th Dr

Amenities

Beautiful REMODELED Home with 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 2.5 car Garage ~ 2-story Home with Garden-level Finished BASEMENT ~ Soaring VAULTED CEILINGS in the huge Living room that opens to an Enclosed Balcony ~ Beautiful Wood Floors ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Large eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless-steel Appliances ~ First-floor MASTER SUITE with 5-piece bath and Walk-in Closet ~ Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a Full Bath ~ Basement has a Full Bath ~ Additional Half bath on Main Floor ~ 3222 total sq feet, 2152 above ground ~ Private Back Yard with large Patio ~ Sorry no pets.



Awesome Location on Hilly, Gorgeous Cul-de-sac ~ at the foot of South Table Mountain Park ~ 6 or 7 minutes to Downtown Golden.



AVAILABLE: July 1

LOCATION: on 17th Drive at Utah St, Golden (call for exact address)

RENT: $2300

DEPOSIT: $2300

REQUIREMENTS: 650+ credit, 3 times rent in gross income, good rental references

TERM: 12 Month Lease

(no smoking, no pot, no pets)



For a Private Showing call Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.