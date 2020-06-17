All apartments in Golden
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403

1275 Washington Avenue · (303) 736-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1275 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO 80401
Golden Proper

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1597 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Luxurious Loft In Downtown Golden - This marvelous and rare two-bedroom + office, fourth floor, west facing loft is one that cannot be missed! Located in the heart of downtown Golden, this loft resides in a private and secure-entry building with elevators, storage and 2 assigned parking spaces in the covered garage.

When you enter the home, you'll find cherry hardwood floors in the main living areas, with carpet in the bedrooms and office. The office has a built-in desk and shelving. The laundry room is spacious and provides lots of cabinet and counter space. Across the hall from the laundry is a full bathroom with tiled floors, granite counter-tops and a tiled shower and opens into the guest bedroom.

The stunning kitchen has engineered hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances including a gas range and built-in microwave. The kitchen island can accommodate several bar stools and the food pantry is a nice space saving feature. The living room provides a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and large windows for lots of natural light.

This loft has stunning views of the Foothills and downtown Golden. The balcony can be accessed from both the living room and master bedroom. The luxurious 5-piece master bathroom has tile floors, an air-jetted soaking tub, linen closet, double vanity, tiled shower and walk-in closet.

Residents are responsible for electricity, with cable, internet and phone optional. Gas is included up to $20/month (anything in excess is Resident's responsibility). There is a $100 move-in and move-out fee per the HOA. Sorry, no pets.

Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live In A Great Location In One Of Golden's Most Coveted Residences!! Please call/text/email to schedule showings, which are available with 24-hour notice Monday-Friday.

(RLNE3804245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 have any available units?
1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 have?
Some of 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 pet-friendly?
No, 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 offer parking?
Yes, 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 does offer parking.
Does 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 have a pool?
No, 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 does not have a pool.
Does 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 have accessible units?
No, 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403 does not have units with air conditioning.
