1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Luxurious Loft In Downtown Golden - This marvelous and rare two-bedroom + office, fourth floor, west facing loft is one that cannot be missed! Located in the heart of downtown Golden, this loft resides in a private and secure-entry building with elevators, storage and 2 assigned parking spaces in the covered garage.



When you enter the home, you'll find cherry hardwood floors in the main living areas, with carpet in the bedrooms and office. The office has a built-in desk and shelving. The laundry room is spacious and provides lots of cabinet and counter space. Across the hall from the laundry is a full bathroom with tiled floors, granite counter-tops and a tiled shower and opens into the guest bedroom.



The stunning kitchen has engineered hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances including a gas range and built-in microwave. The kitchen island can accommodate several bar stools and the food pantry is a nice space saving feature. The living room provides a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and large windows for lots of natural light.



This loft has stunning views of the Foothills and downtown Golden. The balcony can be accessed from both the living room and master bedroom. The luxurious 5-piece master bathroom has tile floors, an air-jetted soaking tub, linen closet, double vanity, tiled shower and walk-in closet.



Residents are responsible for electricity, with cable, internet and phone optional. Gas is included up to $20/month (anything in excess is Resident's responsibility). There is a $100 move-in and move-out fee per the HOA. Sorry, no pets.



Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live In A Great Location In One Of Golden's Most Coveted Residences!! Please call/text/email to schedule showings, which are available with 24-hour notice Monday-Friday.



