Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1227 8th St Available 08/01/20 Newly Updated Townhouse in Golden Available August 1st! - Newly updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with tons of natural lighting located in Golden. Close to downtown, great restaurants/shops and easy access to highways for quick trips to Denver/Boulder or heading to the mountains. Conveniently located next door to the rec center and Clear Creek where you can tube, kayak, soak your feet, or relax at the park. New refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher, full sized washer and dryer and fireplace. Patio decks on main and upper levels that frame Mountain View. Enclosed, private backyard with gardening beds and storage shed. Off-street parking. Call Alese at 303-988-9999 for more information.



Pets allowed with owner approval

No smoking



(RLNE5180277)