Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1227 8th St

1227 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1227 8th Street, Golden, CO 80401
Golden Proper

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
1227 8th St Available 08/01/20 Newly Updated Townhouse in Golden Available August 1st! - Newly updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with tons of natural lighting located in Golden. Close to downtown, great restaurants/shops and easy access to highways for quick trips to Denver/Boulder or heading to the mountains. Conveniently located next door to the rec center and Clear Creek where you can tube, kayak, soak your feet, or relax at the park. New refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher, full sized washer and dryer and fireplace. Patio decks on main and upper levels that frame Mountain View. Enclosed, private backyard with gardening beds and storage shed. Off-street parking. Call Alese at 303-988-9999 for more information.

Pets allowed with owner approval
No smoking

(RLNE5180277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 8th St have any available units?
1227 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 1227 8th St have?
Some of 1227 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
1227 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 1227 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 1227 8th St does offer parking.
Does 1227 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 8th St have a pool?
No, 1227 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 1227 8th St have accessible units?
No, 1227 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
